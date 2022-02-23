Giants Urged to Trade for 25-Year-Old Former Pro Bowler, Top-5 Pick

There’s no denying the fact that new general manager Joe Schoen has his hands full in East Rutherford. Revamping one of the most expensive, yet least talented rosters in all of football is certainly no small task. However, it is a necessity if the Giants have any hopes of re-emerging from the depths of the NFC East.

Schoen has already braced the fanbase for some “tough decisions” in the near future with an eye on dipping below the salary cap. With that said, he also noted to the New York Post on February 8 that “there’s a fine line” and the team simply “can’t purge” the roster. Not only can the Giants not fully gut their current roster, but they also need to make smart, low-risk acquisitions this offseason if they plan on being more competitive in the immediate future. That means addressing areas of need with young, high-upside talent.

One player who would most certainly fall under that category is edge defender Bradley Chubb, who according to Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, is a fairly legitimate target for Schoen and the G-Men this offseason.

‘Watch Out’ for Giants-Chubb Trade?

With Chubb coming off his second injury-ridden campaign over the last three seasons and entering the final year of his rookie contract, Spielberger believes the Denver Broncos could entertain trade offers for the former No. 5 overall pick. In particular, the PFF analyst notes a deal to the Giants could be one to “watch out for” in the 2022 offseason.

“New Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale loves to dial up pressure out of multiple fronts, and Chubb could be a perfect fit,” wrote Spielberger. “The Broncos deployed him as an outside linebacker, a role in which he thrived when healthy, but he played defensive end in college before converting a bit at the NFL level. The Giants’ defensive roster is currently constructed for a 3-4 base defense, and another outside linebacker opposite 2021 second-round pick edge defender Azeez Ojulari could lead to a major leap for the team’s pass-rush unit.”

A Favorable Price

As for what New York would need to part with in order to acquire Chubb’s services, Spielberger proposes a 2022 3rd-round pick (via the Dolphins) and a 2022 4th-round selection (via the Bears) should do the trick.

“The Giants have extra first- and fourth-round picks acquired during the 2021 NFL Draft from the Bears and an extra third-round pick acquired from the Miami Dolphins…” he added. “After moving on from edge defender Von Miller during the 2021 season, parting with Chubb may be too much for Denver to stomach, but perhaps they agree that this is the right decision for all parties if the two sides are far apart in extension negotiations… this would also be a team selling low on a player who has shown flashes of elite play, which isn’t exactly a common occurrence in the NFL.”

