Giants Exec Could Skip Town for Jim Harbaugh Partnership: Report

As the Los Angeles Chargers and former NFC champion head coach Jim Harbaugh discuss a potential union, New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown continues to interview for the GM job.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported the following on January 24: “While talks continue with Jim Harbaugh, the #Chargers are also moving forward in their general manager search: #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown is in L.A. today for a second interview, per sources. A rising young executive.”

CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson revealed that HC “discussions” were officially underway between the Harbaugh and the Chargers on January 23. Later, she added that her sources told her “Harbaugh was still* meeting with the #Chargers at least as of late afternoon pacific time (early evening Eastern time) [on Tuesday], per source.”

As the nation woke from their beds on Wednesday morning (Jan. 24), however, no deal was reported.

It’s possible that Harbaugh is waiting on one final detail — his general manager. This partnership might be more important than any other in football. When a pairing clicks, it can last decades. When it doesn’t, an entire organization can collapse upon itself.

On January 24, NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones noted that Harbaugh’s second interview with the Atlanta Falcons was pushed from Wednesday to Thursday. A sign that he could be waiting to see how Brown’s second interview goes before heading back across the country.

Pros & Cons of Potential Brandon Brown Hire Include Talent Evaluation & Draft Compensation

After the news of Brown’s second interview with the Chargers, Empire Sports Media founder Alexander Wilson wrote an article titled: “Giants could lose important talent evaluator with Chargers showing interest.”

He went on to explain that “the loss of Brown could notably impact the Giants’ proficiency in talent evaluation and drafting, areas that have seen considerable improvement over the past two years.”

Needless to say, the assistant GM’s departure would likely make things more difficult for Joe Schoen and company, but the loss isn’t necessarily catastrophic.

On the bright side, the Giants will be awarded compensatory draft capital if they lose Brown. Wilson reported that the potential GM hire would net “two third-round draft picks” — which would come at the tail end of round three, just before round four.

The Big Blue journalist also highlighted current NYG executive advisor Ryan Cowden as a possible internal candidate to replace Brown. “This move could help maintain continuity in the Giants’ front office strategy and mitigate the impact of losing a key figure like Brown,” Wilson reasoned.

Giants OC Mike Kafka Gets Second Interview With Seahawks

Considering all of the hot names on the head coaching market, it’s somewhat surprising that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is receiving so much HC interest. A few weeks ago, some speculated on whether or not the OC might be fired, and now he’s making the rounds for a chance to be one of 32.

After initially interviewing with the Tennessee Titans — who have since hired Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan as their new head coach — Kafka landed an HC interview with the Seattle Seahawks. On January 24, the possibility of the NYG play-caller leaving for Seattle took another step according to SI MMQB insider Albert Breer.

“The Seahawks have Giants OC Mike Kafka in for a second interview [on January 24], source said,” Breer informed. “The second round of interviews started yesterday with [Las Vegas] Raiders DC Patrick Graham. [Dallas] Cowboys DC Dan Quinn goes tomorrow [Jan. 25], [Los Angeles] Rams DC Raheem Morris is on Friday [Jan. 26], and [Carolina] Panthers DC Ejiro Evero is Saturday [Jan. 27].”

It appears Kafka still has a ton of competition for the Seattle job as things currently stand.