Brandon Jacobs Challenges Former Cowboys Player to Boxing Match

Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since 2013, but the fiery passion from his playing days clearly has not diminished in retirement.

During an appearance on the Talkin’ Giants podcast this week, Jacobs challenged former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman (and former Giants offensive line coach) Marc Colombo to a boxing match and promised to knock him out in the first round.

Here’s a clip of the moment, courtesy of Talkin’ Giants host Bobby Skinner on Twitter:

Hey @marccolombo Brandon Jacobs wants to beat the shit out of you for charity. Are you about it? We’ll even pay for your dinner since you don’t have a job. pic.twitter.com/Y3vza0n3f1 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) June 28, 2022

Here’s a brief transcript of the challenge:

Skinner: I tweeted at you a couple months ago, a lot of celebrity boxing matches, you know, we saw Frank Gore in there, who’s one of my favorite guys of all time…what kind of purse do we have to set up to get a Brandon Jacobs vs. Marc Colombo boxing match? Jacobs: Whatever — Skinner: Because he needs it. He doesn’t have a job. Jacobs: It doesn’t even matter. I’ll stop him before one. I promise you that. Skinner: I need it. I really need it. Jacobs: Pay me whatever. I’m with it. LPG: So, you’re saying like, a celebrity softball game, home run derby, celebrity boxing match. I got it. We’re in. Don’t worry about it. I’ll take care of it.

The beef between Jacobs and Colombo dates back to their playing days. In 2009, they were involved in a post-game altercation.

Colombo started his career with the Chicago Bears in 2002, then joined the Cowboys in 2005. That same year, Jacobs was drafted by the Giants. They met several times over the next five seasons, until Colombo joined the Dolphins for his final NFL season in 2011. Jacobs won the Super Bowl with the Giants that season, then spent one year with the San Francisco 49ers before wrapping up his NFL career with the Giants in 2013.

Colombo, who was an assistant coach under Jason Garrett in Dallas, followed Garrett to New York when he was hired as offensive coordinator in 2020. Joe Judge fired Colombo in November of that season.

If Jacobs and Colombo do end up getting in a boxing ring together, this would be the tale of the tape (based on their playing weights):

Brandon Jacobs Marc Colombo 39 Age 43 6-4 Height 6-8 264 lbs. Weight 320 lbs. 33.63″ Arm Length 34.00″

Colombo would have a significant size advantage, but Jacobs is a little younger and clearly has the confidence to step up in the ring.

Jacobs on the Cowboys: ‘I Hate These M***er F***ers’

In case you’re wondering, it’s not just Marc Colombo — Jacobs hates all Cowboys.

In the interview on Talkin’ Giants, Jacobs was asked to recall his famous touchdown celebration where he threw the football at the play clock in the Divisional Round of the 2007 NFC Playoffs.

Brandon Jacobs HATES the Cowboys just like we do and that’s one of the reasons why we love him pic.twitter.com/dZ2lY3e3xI — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) June 28, 2022

“More like what it was, though,” Jacobs said, describing the moment. “It was like…I hate these m***er f***ers…I couldn’t ball up enough hate.”

Jacobs, who still holds the Giants’ all-time rushing touchdown record (60), did a lot of his damage against the Cowboys. His eight total touchdowns against the Cowboys (seven rushing, one receiving) are more than he had against any other team in his NFL career.

Jacobs’ Longest Play Ever Came vs. Cowboys

During his time with the Giants, Jacobs was mostly known as a short-yardage back who could move the pile on third-and-inches and in goal-line situations. But sometimes he would sneak out of the backfield, catch a pass and take it for a long gain.

His longest play of his career, in fact, was a 74-yard touchdown reception against the Cowboys in 2009.

The longest rush of Jacobs’ career was 73 yards.