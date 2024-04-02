Giants Get Brian Daboll ‘Toolsy’ Draft QB in Patriots Trade Scenario

Landing a potential franchise quarterback is worth the New York Giants paying over the odds to trade with the New England Patriots and draft Drake Maye for head coach Brian Daboll.

It’s an ambitious trade scenario put forward by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. He believes the Giants should trade up from No. 6 to earn New England’s third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, even though it will likely mean having “to pay more than the standard trade chart would indicate.”

Zierliein views Maye as a worthy prize because “Brian Daboll fostered Josh Allen’s raw talents in Buffalo and could have a chance to do the same with this toolsy but inconsistent North Carolina product.”

Although the terms of this trade weren’t specified, there are already ample reasons to believe the Giants won’t shy away from paying up for the right quarterback on draft day.

Drake Maye Trade Worth Price for Giants

The clearest sign yet the Giants will trade up to draft competition for starter Daniel Jones came from team president John Mara. He revealed Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have the green light to select a new signal-caller in the opening round if they identify one they love.

Maye will surely have caught the eye of the Giants’ brass already. He thrived at North Carolina as a strong-armed playmaker who beat defenses on the ground and through the air.

While Maye has his critics when it comes to accuracy and consistency, no less an authority than Giants Super Bowl winner Phil Simms is impressed by the 21-year-old’s arm talent. Simms was wowed by Maye’s “on the run throws. High and deep throws on the run” during the prospect’s pro day.

An elite arm is something Jones lacks. It’s what Daboll needs to expand the passing game and make the most of talented wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

Daboll’s system also relies on a QB1 who can make plays with his legs. It’s an area where Jones thrived in 2022, amassing 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, but a torn ACL last season leaves some doubt about the integrity of Jones’ move skills moving forward.

There would be no such doubts about Maye as a runner. Not after he routinely manufactured big gains on the deck, with some of his best runs highlighted by Empire Sports Media’s Anthony Rivardo.

Drake Maye rushing highlights compilation: pic.twitter.com/oLjJlfkeiJ — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) November 12, 2023

Daboll got to work with similar dynamic, dual-threat talents before he landed the job with the Giants.

Brian Daboll Needs Another Josh Allen

Developing Josh Allen from a raw prospect into a two-time Pro Bowl QB marked Daboll as a star on the rise in the coaching ranks, while serving as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Some of the shine has faded from his reputation amid Jones’ struggles protecting the football and making the right reads last season.

Daboll can prove he’s still a legitimate quarterback whisperer if he gets another Allen. How he acquires his next project is up for debate.

Perhaps the Giants trade with the equally QB-needy Patriots and take Maye. Or maybe Schoen waits and trades to earn a late first-round pick he can use to select Oregon passer Bo Nix or Washington standout Michael Penix Jr.

Alternatively, Big Blue could stay put at No. 6 and still land a generational quarterback. That may sound like the stuff dreams are made of, but The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino believes it’s possible.

He asked, “Could the New York Giants really walk out of the draft with this good of a talent without moving up? It seems that way as the Cardinals and Chargers beg for teams to trade above them.”

Maye still being there for the Giants at six would present an opportunity Schoen and Daboll surely wouldn’t ignore, even though it would spell trouble for Jones.