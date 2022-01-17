Super Bowl Contending Coach in Play For Giants Vacancy: Report

Although the New York Giants have no intention of beginning their search for ex-head coach Joe Judge’s successor until after they hire a general manager, the organization has their eyes on at least one candidate who is currently on staff with a top contender in the AFC.

According to Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News, the Giants are “very interested” in Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

“As expected when this process began, some sources say the Giants are very interested in Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Belichick disciple who has gotten the best out of quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo,” wrote Leonard.

“The Buffalo ticket of GM Joe Schoen and head coach Daboll certainly is an intriguing one. Schoen, who interviewed in Chicago, too, is considered as ready as any of the Giants’ nine candidates to take the big chair. And Daboll as an offensive coach could tackle the team’s worst side of the ball.”

While Giants co-owner John Mara claimed there would be no package deal for a GM-head coach duo, Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen is one of nine candidates that is currently in the mix to replace Dave Gettleman. As Ian O’Connor of The New York Post reported, Schoen is seen as the favorite to land the Giants’ GM job. And if Schoen comes to New York, he could essentially bring Daboll with him as head coach.

Daboll, 46, has been the Bills’ offensive coordinator since 2018. He has received a substantial amount of credit for helping quarterback Josh Allen develop from a raw prospect with a high-ceiling, to a superstar MVP candidate on one of the league’s top offenses.

The Bills ranked No. 5 in the NFL in total offense during the regular season. They also blew out their AFC East Rivals in the New England Patriots at home in the wild card round by a score of 47-17 on January 15.

The Giants have struggled immensely on the offensive side of the ball since the start of 2020, ranking 29th in the league in back-to-back seasons under failed offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Despite the fact that there are a number of impressive head coaching candidates available with defensive backgrounds (Brian Flores, Mike Zimmer etc.), hiring Daboll could help solve the Giants’ biggest weakness.

Help for Jones

It’s no secret that the 2022 season will be a make-or-break campaign for fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

And although it will be left up to the new GM and head coach to decide on whether they are going to stick with Jones, or target another signal caller, Daboll could potentially be the one that can help Jones get back on track.

As previously mentioned, under Daboll’s watch, Allen transformed into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Buffalo. And regarding Jones, the Duke product showed extensive promise in his rookie season in 2019 with 24 touchdown passes in 12 starts in ex-head coach Pat Shurmur’s system.

While Garrett was able to assist Jones in cutting down on his turnover issues in the past two seasons, the 24-year-old took a step back as a passer in Garrett’s conservative scheme. In his last 25 games, Jones has thrown a mere total of 21 touchdowns.

So, if the Giants were to land Daboll, they’d be killing two birds with one stone by bringing in a head coach that will implement a successful offense, which could see Jones flourish in year-four.

Another Belichick-Saban Disciple

The Giants’ previous head coaching hire in Judge, came from the Bill Belichick and Nick Saban coaching tree. And if they choose Daboll, he would be another disciple from this background as well.

In Belichick’s first seven seasons in New England from 2000 to 2006, Daboll spent the first two years as a defensive assistant on his staff, before getting promoted to wide receivers coach. The Patriots won three Super Bowls during this span, which was their first of two dynasties in the previous two decades.

After joining Eric Mangini’s staff as the Jets‘ quarterbacks coach from 2007 to 2008, Daboll followed the head coach to the Cleveland Browns, where he served as his offensive coordinator from 2009 to 2010. Daboll landed two more offensive coordinator gigs with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, but only lasted one season a piece at each destination.

As a result, Daboll found himself back in New England, as Belichicks tight ends coach from 2013 to 2016. The Patriots won two more Super Bowl titles with Daboll on staff, which was their second dynasty.

Following the 2016 season, Daboll headed down south to join Saban’s staff as the University of Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Crimson Tide captured a National Championship during this campaign, and Daboll wound up getting hired by the Bills shortly afterwards.