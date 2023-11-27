Giants HC Brian Daboll Makes Gesture to ‘Wink’ Martindale Amid Rift Rumors

Brian Daboll might have a second career in politics, based on the gesture he made to defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale after the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 10-7 in Week 12.

Giants’ head coach Daboll presented Martindale with the game ball to cap a postgame speech praising the defense:

🗣 Postgame speech pic.twitter.com/SwunL7mKzp — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2023

This gesture came mere hours after reports emerged coach and coordinator are at odds and set to part ways. Talk about perfect timing. Talk about changing the narrative in an instant.

Daboll didn’t stop there. He also praised Martindale to reporters and even injected a little humor to reassure folks all is well among the Giants’ staff.

The double whammy was relayed by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who quoted Daboll saying “Wink did a fabulous job of scheming it up.” Just for good measure, Daboll added the only tension between himself and his DC concerns “who gets the last piece of pizza.”

Brian Daboll: “Wink did a fabulous job of scheming it up.” Later when he’s asked about the report of his relationship with Wink Martindale being in a bad place, he implies their relationship is fine. Jokes their biggest argument is over “who gets the last piece of pizza.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 26, 2023

Pizza and X’s and O’s aside, this was a masterclass in both public relations and managing a locker room. Daboll presented a united front and made a public show of faith in his most important assistant.

It was timely rebuttal to a report from Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer before the game against the Pats, detailing Daboll and Martindale “are in a bad place.”

Of course, it’s easy to put a positive spin on Martindale’s defense winning another game for the Giants. Letting defensive players know they’re valued is vital when Daboll’s offense continues to falter.

Giants Offense Bailed Out by Defense Again vs. Patriots

Three interceptions and two sacks continued the turnover binge the Giants started against the Washington Commanders in Week 11. This week’s opportunism began when rookie cornerback Deonte Banks intercepted Patriots’ QB Mac Jones.

Jones was playing under pressure with backup Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings. Martindale turned up the heat on Jones with more of his signature brand of sophisticated pressure.

The best blitz sent Isaiah Simmons after Jones, culminating in a pick for fellow linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Martindale schemed a way for Simmons to blitz untouched off the edge, while Okereke dropped into the passing lane behind the rush. Jones never saw him and Martindale’s unit had its fifth INT in less than two games.

The Giants scored all 10 points from Okereke’s interception and another by safety Xavier McKinney. Otherwise, Big Blue punted the ball eight times, per ESPN.

Daboll’s team is being carried by defense, but are still only 4-8 because of a mediocre offense. It’s why Martindale is the most influential member of the coaching staff, an assistant Daboll should not want to lose.

Brian Daboll Needs ‘Wink’ Martindale

They may have had a tough time getting along, but Daboll and Martindale need each other. Actually, Daboll may need Martindale more.

Defense has been chiefly responsible for three of the Giants’ four wins this season. The same unit inspired a surprise push to the playoffs in 2022.

Players like nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Banks have all improved under Martindale’s tutelage. Banks has been thriving throughout his debut campaign, including being among the stingiest in the league allowing receptions over expected, according to Next Gen Stats.

Deonte Banks has allowed a league-low -5.5 receptions over expected this season, the 3rd-fewest of any rookie through Week 7 since 2018. Banks has allowed just 4.2 yards per target this season, trailing only Denzel Ward (3.8) among cornerbacks (min. 20 targets).#NYGiants pic.twitter.com/mMcSL61LKF — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 25, 2023

The same improvement hasn’t been evident among the members of the offense directed by Daboll and coordinator Mike Kafka. Quarterback Daniel Jones wasn’t making the grade before suffering a torn ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, while prime draft picks like right tackle Evan Neal, along with veteran acquisitions like wide receiver Parris Campbell, have also floundered.

Defense is going to keep the Giants competitive, both this season and beyond. So Daboll had better keep Martindale on side.