Giants Tipped to Acquire the Next Aaron Donald

Defensive line isn’t mentioned often among the areas the New York Giants need to address this offseason. That might change following comments from general manager Joe Schoen, who indicated depth at least is a concern up front.

Fortunately, Schoen can address the problem in the 2023 NFL draft by selecting a defensive tackle compared to perennial Los Angeles Rams’ All-Pro Aaron Donald. The prospect in question is Pittsburgh star Calijah Kancey, who Ryan McCrystal of Sharp Football Analysis has going to the Giants 25th overall: “The Giants’ defense was bullied in the trenches this year and they must find some upgrades on the interior defensive line. Comparisons to Aaron Donald are unfair, but it’s tough to avoid given the physical similarities between Calijah Kancey and the future Hall of Famer who also dominated as an undersized interior lineman at Pitt.”

No team wants to use a first-round pick on a depth player, but McCrystal provided some alarming statistics showing why the Giants need to invest at defensive tackle: “Quarterbacks pressured in 2.5 seconds or less on 25.7% of dropbacks (ranked 28th). Contacted opposing running backs in the backfield on 19% of carries (ranked 31st). Allowed 10 or more rushing yards on 16.8% of carries (ranked 32nd).”

Those numbers belie the apparent marquee talent the Giants possess at the position, in the form of All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. Lawrence is in line for a contract extension, while Schoen would like Williams to take a pay cut.

Undersized Defensive Lineman Would Make Immediate Impact

Kancey has already turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine by outpacing Donald in the 40-yard dash, per NFL Rookie Watch:

Calijah Kancey posted an official 40 yard dash time of 4.67 at the NFL Combine today. That is the fastest any DT has run at the combine in 20 YEARS. And it was .01 seconds faster than fellow Pittsburgh Panther, Aaron Donald 😳 pic.twitter.com/dklMrSifuc — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 2, 2023

That level of speed ought to offset any concerns about Kancey’s relative lack of size for the position. At 6’0″ and 280 pounds, he’s definitely slighter than 6’4″, 342-pounder Lawrence and 6’5″, 302-pound Williams.

Yet, being behind the 300-pound mark hasn’t stopped former Panthers’ linchpin Donald from exerting himself as a force in the kind of multiple 3-4 fronts the Giants play. Kancey can tread the same path thanks to a lengthy track record as a playmaker in the trenches.

He logged seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as a junior, one year after posting a seven-sack, 13 TFL campaign, per Sports Reference. Kancey was a frequent visitor to the backfield thanks to rapid hands usage and “outstanding closing speed,” a quality highlighted by ESPN’s Jordan Reid:

Calijah Kancey’s 1.64 10-yard split shows up plenty on tape. Outstanding closing speed as a pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/uOoLOfpnzK — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 2, 2023

Adding an interior pass-rusher as swift as Kancey alongside Lawrence would make the Giants’ front four formidable. It would also reduce the amount of times defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale needs to call the blitz, something he did an NFL-high 39.7 percent of the time last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Martindale also needs to fix a run defense that surrendered 5.2 yards per carry, the second-most in the league, behind only the Los Angeles Chargers. Somebody as active as Kancey would help the Giants snuff out running plays at source more often.

His presence would also safeguard Big Blue against losing one of Lawrence or Williams in the near future.

Giants Face Big Decisions at Defensive Tackle

Schoen can’t duck the looming tough calls he’ll need to make at defensive tackle. They’ll start with Lawrence, who is coming off a banner campaign, but is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The Giants’ GM has “started contract extension conversations” with Lawrence’s agent, per Dov Kleiman:

#Giants have started contract extension conversations with the agent of star DT Dexter Lawrence, according to GM Joe Schoen. Lawrence had a career high 7.5 sacks in 2022. pic.twitter.com/f9BvOnJK6A — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 28, 2023

Schoen even admitted “that’s a little bit trickier. The (defensive tackle) market, when you look at the gap in between the highest paid and then the next guy,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Williams is one of the next guys near the top of the list of the highest-paid defensive tackles in in the league. No. 99 will count for a whopping $32.26 million against this year’s salary cap, an amount the Giants are keen to reduce.

To that end, “Schoen is planning to meet with Williams’ agents this week.” Duggan suggested the Giants can move some dead money into 2024, when they’ll also have the option of voiding Williams’ deal altogether.

Working things out with Williams and Lawrence must be done against the backdrop of trying to re-sign free agents Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Julian Love. It’s a tall order, but Schoen can’t ignore the other areas needing attention.

He made clear the trenches are one of those areas, per Heavy’s Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo: “Schoen admitted that he is not happy with the team’s depth along either line of scrimmage, calling it ‘not great.'”

Talent isn’t the only issue. Numbers are also a concern, with nose tackles Justin Ellis and Nick Williams both set for free agency.

Taking Kancey off the board would give the Giants a third game-wrecker at the heart of their defensive front, a player able to take the lead if one or both of Lawrence and Williams were to move on a year from now.