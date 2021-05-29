Giants’ Promising 2020 Draft Pick Undergoes Position Change

The edge of the New York Giants‘ defense underwent an overhaul of sorts this offseason. No returning Giants edge rusher amassed more than a single sack a season ago. To help alleviate this lack of production, the team went out and added a plethora of new faces at the position this offseason. From free agent signings Ifeadi Odenigbo and former second-round pick Ryan Anderson to rookie draft picks Azeez Ojulari and Elerson Smith, Big Blue’s pass-rush rotation — if nothing else — will have a different look in 2021.

With that said, the combination of new additions with the reinsertions of a healthy Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines have left up-and-coming youngsters such as Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin potentially on the cutting block.

NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt recently dubbed both second-year pieces as “on the bubble” players. While Brown’s natural athleticism and upside could help him compete for snaps at outside linebacker, Coughlin’s best chance of seeing the field this season may ultimately come at a completely different position — a notion the Giants seemingly agree with.

Coughlin Working With Inside Linebackers at Giants OTAs

After logging 167 snaps as an outside linebacker/defensive end a season ago, Coughlin appears to have undergone a position switch as he embarks on his second pro campaign. The Minnesota product has been working with inside linebackers during OTAs and is currently listed as the primary backup to defensive captain Blake Martinez at RILB, per USA Today. The placement would slot Coughlin ahead of both Cale Garrett and Devante Downs in the pecking order, the latter of which started eight games for the Giants in 2020.

Coughlin appears to be fully embracing his move inside, taking to Instagram to share a photo with his new position-mates and perceived starters, Martinez and Tae Crowder.

Outlook on Coughlin Entering 2021

Coughlin’s switch is an interesting one, mainly because it was one that many expected he’d need to make as a rookie if he had any hope of making the roster. Buried on the depth chart as a seventh-round pick entering training a year ago, there was a wide perception that Coughlin’s lack of size (6-foot-3-inches, 236 pounds) and quickness would not transfer over to the pros. Despite being a constant presence off the edge for the Gophers, collecting 40 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks over his collegiate career, NFL.com’s Draft expert Lance Zierlein — like many others — viewed Coughlin as a tweener.

Still, despite his lack of elite traits, Coughlin managed to work his way up the depth chart as a rookie, even starting two games on the edge during New York’s late-season push. In total, Coughlin appeared in 14 games for the Giants as a rookie, compiling 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack. The majority of his playing time came on special teams, where he logged 148 snaps (36%) on the season.

Of his 192 defensive snaps, only 25 came as an inside linebacker. However, that shouldn’t cause too much of a concern. The fact of the matter is, if Coughlin manages to make the roster this season, it will be because of his abilities to one, make a difference on special teams, and two, line up at numerous defensive positions. Adding inside linebacker to his arsenal is just another positive on his resume.

