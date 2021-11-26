Chad Ochocinco Sends Blunt Message to Giants’ Struggling Offense

Following a forgetful 215 yards of total offense in a beatdown at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on national TV in Week 11, the New York Giants finally did the inevitable — they kicked offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to the curb.

While he may not publicize it, the move is likely music to the ears of rookie wideout Kadarius Toney. Ever since announcing his arrival with a 10 reception, 189-yard breakout performance against the Dallas Cowboys on October 10th, the Florida product has been mostly relegated to decoy and trick-play duties. Yes, he’s dealt with injuries over the past month, but an average of fewer than four receptions and a total of 111 yards receiving over his last four outings just doesn’t cut it — not for a unit that ranks 25th in scoring offense and is desperate for playmaking.

The team needs to find ways to feature Toney’s electric talent. Giants fans know this. Giants faithful are hopeful that [projected] interim play-caller Freddie Kitchens understands this as well. While Toney has continued on with his win-first mentality despite limited production, there’s one former All-Pro receiver willing to speak up for him. Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was never shy to demand a few more targets come his way during his playing days. After watching Toney and the G-Men’s offensive efforts last Monday night, he’s now going to bat for Toney and his usage within a dwindling Giants offense.

“Kadarius Toney is different, I know things must flow within the offensive scheme & how the coordinator sees fit but a player [with] that peculiar skill set must be utilized in creative ways,” Johnson tweeted.

Toney caught wind of Johnson’s praise, sending his appreciation the former Bengals star’s way.

Kadarius Toney’s Playing Status vs. Eagles

Of course, Toney’s increased involvement is a plea for the long haul. However, in terms of the short term, injuries continue to serve as a roadblock in making such usage come to fruition. Toney (quad) was listed as a non-participant in both Wednesday and Thursday practices. On Friday, he was not spotted on the practice field during the portion open to the media (h/t Pro Football Talk) and was later listed as “doubtful” on the team’s injury report for their Week 12 divisional bout with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toney initially sustained the quad injury in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Bucs. On the season, the 22-year-old Alabama native has 392 yards receiving on 35 receptions. He had just 14 fewer receiving yards against the Cowboys than he’s had in the rest of his seven-game appearances combined. He’s also yet to find the endzone.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Sterling Shepard Out Again

Another week, another game with Shepard (quad) on the mend. The team’s second-leading receiver has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, marking his third consecutive absence and his sixth missed game of the season. Despite playing in four fewer games than Toney, Shepard has seen just five total fewer targets come his way all season.

Here’s how the rest of the Giants’ injury report is shaping up, via the team’s official website:

Player Injury Game Status DB Nate Ebner Knee IR FB Cullen Gillaspia Calf Out TE Kyle Rudolph Ankle Doubtful WR Sterling Shepard Quad Out TE Kaden Smith Knee Out WR Kadarius Toney Quad Doubtful RB Saquon Barkley Ankle Questionable LB Lorenzo Carter Ankle – CB Adoree’ Jackson Quad – WR John Ross Quad Questionable