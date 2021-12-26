Petty Giants Exec Sabotaged Signing of 2-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The New York Giants have tried their best to continuously mask themselves as the once prolific, well-run organization that they established themselves as in the late 80s through the early 2000s. Yet, the fact of the matter is, the team hasn’t lived up to that billing for quite some time. In the midst of their fifth-consecutive losing campaign and their ninth season without a postseason appearance over the past decade, a lot has gone wrong for the Giants along the way.

From questionable hirings to lackluster draft classes to free agency whiffs, there’s a reason why the four-time Super Bowl champions currently reside in the cellars of the NFC East. Many of the blunders were brought to light earlier this week when Go Long’s Tyler Dunne published a riveting, yet damning in-depth look at New York’s downfall. The two-part must-read story delves into numerous layers of dysfunction within the Giants’ building, backed by quotes from former team scouts and front office employees.

Giants Once Passed on Top Offensive Tackle Free Agent

One particularly unnerving story revolves around senior VP of players personnel Chris Mara, and how his stubbornness helped aid in the G-Men’s continued struggles along their offensive line. In the column, Dunne details how free agent offensive tackle Russell Okung once was “interested in signing with the Giants.” However, Mara — who is the brother of co-owner John Mara — “stepped in to say that Okung’s ex-agent calls him an a–hole, so the Giants didn’t sign him.”

Emphasis on “ex-agent,” as Okung was notably representing himself at the time of negotiations, announcing his intentions to ditch an agent and “bet on himself” in a Players’ Tribune post published in July of 2015.

Okung & the Giants Were Linked on Numerous Occasions

Okung, who the Seattle Seahawks selected No. 6 overall in the 2010 draft, is currently out of football. Yet, for the better part of the past decade, Okung proved to be one of the better offensive tackles in all of football. After a 2012 Pro Bowl berth and hoisting a Lombardi Trophy over his six-year run in the Pacific Northwest, Okung made the move to Denver. However, his signing with the Broncos didn’t come before a visit to East Rutherford.

In fact, the Giants were the first team he visited during his 2016 free agency tour. Instead of signing Okung, the Giants opted to stick it out with 2015 first-round pick Ereck Flowers at left tackle, which in retrospect was a horrendous decision.

Still, just one year later, the Giants had yet another chance to add Okung to the fold. The Broncos declined to pick up Okung’s contract option, once again making him a free agent. In March of 2017, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Giants were on a short-list of teams interested in Okung.

Ultimately, Okung inked a four-year, $53 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. That season he proceeded to start 15 of 16 games at left tackles for the Bolts, posted a 78.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade and earn his second career Pro Bowl nod. The following offseason the Giants went out and signed Nate Solder to a massive four-year, $62 million contract with $35 million guaranteed.