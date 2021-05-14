Ex-Eagles RB, Super Bowl Hero Lands Tryout With Giants: Report

With a record-setting quarterback in Nathan Rourke and a former first-round receiver in Kelvin Benjamin each taking the field this weekend in East Rutherford, it’s safe to say the New York Giants have one of the more interesting five-man tryout groups across the NFL.

We can now add former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement to that intriguing mix. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the New Jersey native has been brought in for a tryout over the Giants’ three-day rookie minicamp. Rounding out the team’s tryout group will be fullback Frank Feaster and ex-Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Clement Has Shown Glimpses of Extreme Efficiency Over His Career

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles following the 2017 NFL Draft, Clement spent the first four pro seasons of his career in Philadelphia. In 46 games with the Birds, the Wisconsin product rushed for 655 yards and seven touchdowns on 163 attempts. He also added another 340 yards and two touchdowns through the air on 37 receptions.

While never relied upon to serve as a true workhorse back, Clement flashed as a sparkplug in a dual-threat role during his stint in Philly. Clement averaged 12.3 yards per reception in 2017, good for third-most amongst all NFL running backs with at least 10 receptions. He’s also a career 4.0 yards per carry rusher.

Clement’s biggest claim to fame in the pros has undoubtedly been his performance in Super Bowl LII. The then-rookie totaled 108 yards and hauled in a 22-yard touchdown reception to help the Eagles edge out the New England Patriots for the team’s first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

Injuries have unfortunately played a large part in Clement being unable to build off his prolific rookie campaign. A late-season knee injury cut his 2018 season short, while a shoulder injury in 2019 limited him to just four games.

Clement Has a Chance to Fill Role Left Behind by Dion Lewis

The Dion Lewis signing last offseason didn’t quite go as planned. Inked to serve as a change-of-pace option behind starter Saquon Barkley, things went amiss when Barkley suffered a season-ending injury in the second week of the season. Lewis — who at the time was the team’s No. 2 running back on the depth chart — isn’t built to carry the type of workload left behind by Barkley.

As the team began to shuffle their backfield, eventually making way for Wayne Gallman to man the bulk of the workload, Lewis was mostly cast aside. Still, Lewis’ 19 receptions were good enough for sixth on the team, while his 30 targets and 127 yards paced the running back position. The veteran also served as New York’s primary kick returner, averaging 22.4 yards per return.

With the team opting not to retain Lewis this offseason, there remains a vacancy — albeit not pressing — to be filled along the roster. Free-agent signing Devontae Booker will slot in as the team’s No. 2 running back behind a healthy Barkley. The team also added Gary Brightwell in the sixth round of this year’s draft. Although, the rookie is more of a bruiser, hauling in just 19 receptions over his collegiate career.

Clement’s prowess out of the backfield and upside as a return man (career average of 25.1 yards on 19 kick returns) give him a fighter’s chance to latch on in New York, as he offers a skillset currently vacant in the Giants’ backfield beyond Barkley.

