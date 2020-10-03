Giants Terminate Pass-Catcher’s Contract, Promote DB

With looming questions on the backend of their defense, the New York Giants have decided to once again promote safety Sean Chandler to their active roster ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

To free up space on the roster for Chandler, the Giants have terminated the contract of tight end Eric Tomlinson. The five-year veteran returned to New York for his second stint with the Giants this offseason but has failed to make much noise, recording zero catches and playing just two special teams snaps. Tomlinson is expected to return to the Giants on their practice squad.

Chandler, on the other hand, has been for more prolific on special teams, recording 24 special teams snaps over his two-game appearance this year. In terms of his usage on defense, the numbers have been far bleaker, logging just three defensive snaps. However, that may very well change on Sunday with a hobbled safety group in New York.

Chandler May Be Pushed into Action With Peppers Out