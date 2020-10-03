Giants Terminate Pass-Catcher’s Contract, Promote DB

With looming questions on the backend of their defense, the New York Giants have decided to once again promote safety Sean Chandler to their active roster ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
To free up space on the roster for Chandler, the Giants have terminated the contract of tight end Eric Tomlinson. The five-year veteran returned to New York for his second stint with the Giants this offseason but has failed to make much noise, recording zero catches and playing just two special teams snaps. Tomlinson is expected to return to the Giants on their practice squad.
Chandler, on the other hand, has been for more prolific on special teams, recording 24 special teams snaps over his two-game appearance this year. In terms of his usage on defense, the numbers have been far bleaker, logging just three defensive snaps. However, that may very well change on Sunday with a hobbled safety group in New York.
Chandler May Be Pushed into Action With Peppers Out
The Giants announced on Friday that Starting safety Jabrill Peppers had been officially ruled out of Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury he sustained in last week’s loss to the San Franciso 49ers.
The good news for New York, safety would appear to be one of their strongest positions on the roster. The bad news? The team’s other starting safety, Julian Love, is the only player on the G-Men’s roster whose availability against the Rams is in question. The former Notre Dame standout is currently dealing with knee and ankle injuries and has been deemed questionable for Week 4.
The belief is that if Love does in fact suit up, he will be joined by veteran offseason addition, Logan Ryan, as New York’s two starting safeties. Should Love ultimately join Peppers on the inactive list, Big Blue, fortunately gets some reinforcement at the position returning this week.
Fellow safety Adrian Colbert, who has missed each of the past two games with a quad injury, has been removed from the injury report and is set to take the field on Sunday. Colbert, a former starter with the 49ers, and more recently under now-Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the Miami Dolphins, has recorded 80 combined tackes, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles over his 28-game career.
Losing the Versatile Pepper Leaves Multiple Roles Vacant
Aside from Peppers’ absence on defense, he will also be sorely missed in the return game. Peppers currently ranks second in the NFL with a 12.5-yard punt return average. Wide receivers Golden Tate, C.J. Board and Damion Ratley are all options to fill the void left behind by Peppers.
