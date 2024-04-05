Giants Among Top 10 ‘Most Likely Destinations’ for $160 Million QB in 2025

The New York Giants have seesawed back and forth on their quarterback plans in 2024. While committing to Daniel Jones as the Week 1 starter, the franchise has also been very open about potentially drafting a new signal-caller in April.

Their eventual decision might be determined by how the board falls on draft night, and let’s say other teams overvalue the rookie QB class in the Giants’ eyes, it’s possible Big Blue enters the 2024 campaign with Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito as their only three players at the position.

This scenario would open the door for a 2025 signing at quarterback, and one potential free agent stands out next March: Dallas Cowboys rival Dak Prescott.

Entering the final year of his $160 million contract that was signed in 2021, Prescott and the Cowboys have agreed to table talks of an extension until after the 2024 season — but some believe the two sides could be headed toward an eventual split.

With all of that in mind, Pro Football Network analyst Dallas Robinson came up with a list of the top 15 “most likely destinations” for Prescott in 2025 — assuming he does not re-sign in Dallas — and the Giants ranked seventh.

What Would It Take for the Giants to Target Cowboys QB Dak Prescott & What Does That Mean for Brian Daboll?

Robinson outlined what it would take for the Giants to go after Prescott in 2025.

“The Giants probably won’t be an option for Prescott if they draft a QB in 2024,” the NFL writer acknowledged. “But if Big Blue sticks with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock for the upcoming season, there’s no reason they can’t go after Prescott next spring.”

“Jones is entering a lame-duck campaign for New York, which can designate him as a post-June 1 cut next offseason and save $30.5 million in 2025 cap space,” he explained. “Those savings could help the Giants target a free agent option like Prescott, who’d instantly become the club’s best signal-caller since Eli Manning.”

Of course, to discuss this scenario, one must also consider the general manager and head coach combination that will be calling the shots in 2025. It’s fair to wonder if that would even be Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, let’s say Jones and Lock lead New York to another pedestrian record.

Having said that, their presence wouldn’t necessarily change whether or not the Giants are interested in Prescott.

A disastrous year could motivate president and CEO John Mara to go all-in on acquiring the 2023 MVP runner-up — with or without Schoen and Daboll. Not only would signing Prescott wound a bitter rival, but it would also prove to the fanbase that the Giants aren’t resting on their laurels.

Alternatively, NYG could very well stick with Schoen and Daboll, releasing Jones as a sort of scapegoat. They could then target Prescott, similar to what the New York Jets did when they benched Zach Wilson for Aaron Rodgers.

The three reasons Big Blue might steer clear of Prescott? Jones having a breakout season, a rookie selection showing promise or price tag.

How Much Is Dak Prescott Expected to Cost in 2025 Free Agency?

Speaking of financials, Prescott won’t come cheap. Back in December, The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov detailed how much money the Cowboys QB is expected to seek in 2025, and why there’s a good chance he’ll hit the open market.

“Because Prescott was franchise-tagged twice before, his tag number in 2025 would require a 44 percent increase from the cap number in the final year of his deal,” Meirov noted at the time. “This practically means he can’t get tagged again.”

The insider also relayed that Prescott secured a no-tag clause during his last negotiation, “just for good measure.” This virtually guarantees that he’ll be able to test the open market if that’s what he chooses to do.

“Prescott became the second-highest-paid quarterback when he signed a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021,” Meirov went on. “Now, he’s tied for 10th because the quarterback market reset multiple times this past offseason… [Joe] Burrow is the highest-paid quarterback in average annual value at $55 million per season.”

“With all the leverage he’ll have, Prescott can push to become the NFL’s first $60 million-a-year quarterback,” the NFL media member predicted. “And as Dallas learned the first time it did a deal with Prescott, his agents drive a hard bargain in negotiations.”