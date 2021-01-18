Campbell’s Quest to Turn Around the Lions

The Lions interviewed at least six candidates for their head coaching vacancy: former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, newly hired Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, newly hired New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell and Campbell, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Campbell will now look to help turn around a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991. The Lions have four “league championships” to their name (1935, 1952, 1953, 1957), all of which preceded the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.