Browns’ Baker Mayfield Takes Dig at Giants’ Daniel Jones

Baker Mayfield is no stranger when it comes to critical takes of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Most notably, he was quoted by GQ questioning Big Blue’s decision to pull the trigger on the former Duke Blue Devil in the 2019 NFL Draft. Quotes which Mayfield admittedly proclaims were taken out of context, later reaching out to Jones to “clear the air.”

Misquoted or not, Mayfield would be far from the first person to have their doubts about the much-maligned selection of Jones. Yet, while the jury is still out on whether or not Jones can become the franchise quarterback the Giants so desperately need, Mayfield believes he’s well on his way.

Mayfield Praises Daniel Jones, Takes Friendly Jab

“Because we’re playing their division this year, seeing more of his stuff on tape just from studying our film,’’ Mayfield told reporters of Jones this week. “I think he’s doing a great job, I really do. Giving his guys chances. Putting them in a position to win. And like we talked about earlier, about using my legs to move to first down and move the markers, he does such a great job of doing that.”

Speaking of Jones’ mobility, Mayfield couldn’t help but take a friendly jab at the infamous 80-yard scamper the second-year pro produced earlier this season against the Philadelphia Eagles. With nothing but green grass separating Jones from the endzone, the quarterback tripped over his own feet, leading to laughs heard around the world and even costing one better a potential $14K payout in the midst.

“When he wants to tuck it and run, he can move,” Mayfield said. “Now I do not know about the finishing part when he tripped up to the 5-yard line but he can move.”

Just to jog your memory, you can watch the run below. The silver lining, New York did punch it in for six later on that drive, which is one of very few positives Giants fans can take away from that game.

Mayfield Voices Appreciation of Colt McCoy

Mayfield may be from Austin, Texas, but his disdain for his hometown Longhorns is no secret. The former Heisman Trophy winner and Oklahoma standout once again made that fact known this week. Yet, he couldn’t help but admit the brilliance of the UT great and now-Giants quarterback.

“I was never a Texas fan, but I did appreciate the way Colt played,” Mayfield said of McCoy. “He’s a winner, there’s no doubt about that. Everything he did for that program, obviously being right in the backyard of it we, saw all of it. He’s a winner. He led his team all the time. I followed him closely because Garrett Gilbert who was with us, one of my friends who was Colt’s backup his freshman year. I’ve always respected Colt. He’s a winner. He is a great guy.”

A winner he is. During his four-year run with the Longhorns, McCoy compiled a 45-8 record as a starter. He’ll look to once again flex his victorious ways on Sunday night, as McCoy is expected to start in place of an injured Daniel Jones when the Giants welcome the Browns into MetLife.

