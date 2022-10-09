Daniel Jones Details Bloody Hand Injury Suffered vs. Packers [LOOK]

Daniel Jones showed London his gritty side on Sunday morning, as he led the New York Giants on a second-half comeback to beat the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, in Week 5.

While engineering the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter, Jones suffered a hand injury that he described after the game as “turf burn” (h/t Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News).

Jones did not miss any game action due to the injury, but it did make for a particularly gruesome shot during the broadcast.

DJ is a baller pic.twitter.com/EoihGMGGXZ — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) October 9, 2022

A bandage was visible on Jones’ right hand during his postgame press conference.

"We've always had confidence in our group. We believe in ourselves, but how other people view us, I don't think we are concerned with that" pic.twitter.com/K0sIGboJNf — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 9, 2022

This injury did not stop Jones from completing a 15-play, 91-yard drive that ate over eight minutes of clock and ended with a two-yard touchdown plunge by Giants running back Gary Brightwell (the first of his career). After a Green Bay three-and-out, Jones then orchestrated his third game-winning drive of the season.

Jones completed 21 of his 27 pass attempts for a season-high 217 yards (8.0 yards per attempt) in New York’s upset win over the Packers. Although he did not throw a touchdown pass, Jones did not turn the ball over and only took one sack for a loss of four yards. He also added 37 rushing yards on 10 carries (including three kneel-downs for -4 yards).

Jones did all of this after suffering an ankle injury in a win over the Chicago Bears in Week 4. That injury limited him in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this past week.

Brian Daboll Praises Daniel Jones For ‘Excellent’ Game

Heading into their first season together, head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants’ rebuilt front office were non-committal toward Daniel Jones. In May, they turned down the fifth-year option in his rookie contract.

Now that the Giants are off to a surprising 4-1 start, Daboll is clearly warming up to the way his team looks with Jones at quarterback.

Brian Daboll: “The quarterback had an excellent game and he’s had a few of those.” — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 9, 2022

“The quarterback had an excellent game and he’s had a few of those,” Daboll said after the game, per Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Although the Giants fell behind 20-10 in the first half, Jones played well from start to finish. His starting wide receivers on Sunday were David Sills and Marcus Johnson, who was recently called up from the practice squad. Darius Slayton ended up leading the team with six receptions for 79 yards, as fellow wideouts Kenny Golladay (knee), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were all inactive.

The most impressive part about Jones’ Week 5 performance against the Packers might have been the game-tying drive. Star running back Saquon Barkley went down with an apparent shoulder injury on the first play of that drive, and the offense did not miss a beat with Jones leading the way.

With Jones at quarterback, Daboll has discovered a decent rhythm as offensive play caller.

Daniel Jones Injury Leads to VERY Unfortunate Visual

Daniel Jones’ bloodied hand was graphic enough when they showed it on television, but since he stayed in the game and did not get it bandaged right away, Giants center Jon Feliciano now has to deal with this unfortunate visual living on the Internet forever.

Daniel Jones' bloody hand is causing some wardrobe problems for his center 😂 pic.twitter.com/AD2KNgMslx — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) October 9, 2022

For Feliciano, this is just the (unusual) price of victory.