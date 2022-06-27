Daniel Jones & Brian Daboll Ranked In Top Half of ‘QB/Coach Battle Royale’ Power Rankings

They’re ready to take on the league, but perhaps not only on the field.

The New York Giants‘ duo of Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones fared well in the ‘QB/Head Coach Battle Royale Power Rankings’ on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. The first-year duo wound up in the upper half of the rankings, sandwiched between the Bengals’ duo of Joe Burrow/Zac Taylor and the Cardinals’ team of Kyler Murray/Kliff Kingsbury.

The list we all needed…which QB-coach duos would win in an alleyway fight? @FareedNBCS reveals the 2022 Super Brawl.

Also, tomorrow we'll start a bracket-style tournament where you can vote on the winners of each matchup. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ZwgS6Po8EB — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) June 23, 2022

Daboll, who’s entering his first season as Giants head coach, was described as having an “Irish pub fighter look” by host Chris Simms. Guest Ahmed Fareed, who originated the concept of the list, concurred. Simms later commented on Jones, stating “one thing you can’t question is his toughness,” further adding, “nobody’s been killed more in football the last three years than Daniel Jones”

Jones, who’s had to deal with a poor offensive line during his stint in New York, dealt with a concussion and a neck injury last season, just a few of his career injuries. Jones’ toughness is not to be questioned as Simms and Fareed discussed, and the 25-year-old appears poised to be even stronger in his upcoming season, as he’s been getting workouts done all offseason.

Back at it 😤 pic.twitter.com/k3irtg2L9C — New York Giants (@Giants) April 4, 2022

As it’s been widely discussed, Jones enters the upcoming season with uncertainty, as he could be gone after the year, with the team opting not to pick up his fifth-year option. He definitely appears to have been not only physically shaken by the pressures of being Big Blue’s starting quarterback but mentally as well. Speaking to the NY Post’s Paul Schwartz, Jones discussed these struggles, saying “Playing football in the NFL, playing football in New York, I think there’s a heavy weight to that. I and the whole team feel that and we’re working as hard as we can to avoid being in this situation in the future. Yeah, it weighs on me heavy.’’

Giants Rookie Still Adjusting To NYC Life

Safety Dane Belton, who was selected by the Giants 114th overall in the 2022 draft, has some catching up to do with the New York City lifestyle. The Iowa alumni appeared on the Iowa Hawkeyes website Hawkeye Report and discussed his adaptation to his new home. When asked how he was getting acclimated to New York, the 21-year-old said “It definitely is [different]”, adding “we’re taking it one step at a time”

Belton spent three seasons at Iowa, playing in 30 games, recording 112 total tackles and five interceptions. In 2021 he was named second-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press as well as being named to the Academic All-Big Ten team.

Ex-Giant Reaches USFL Title Game

Quarterback Case Cookus, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2020 before his release that August, is now plying his trade in the USFL, which will host its first championship game since relaunching next week. As the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Stars, Cookus led the team to victory over the New Jersey Generals in the semifinals. The 26-year-old completed 10 of 20 passes for 133 yards while running for an additional 39 and a touchdown in the 19-14 victory. On Sunday, July 3rd Cookus and the Stars will face off with the Birmingham Stallions for the championship.