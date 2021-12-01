Giants QB Daniel Jones Sends Message on Injury & Playing Status

On the night of Tuesday, November 30th, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was dealing with a neck injury that was considered “week-to-week” and expected to sideline him for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. Yet, come the following day, Jones trotted onto the practice field as he typically would — because of course he did — for what head coach Joe Judge dubbed “really a normal Wednesday for him.”
Jones was categorized as a limited participant on the team’s injury report and is expected to also practice on both Thursday and Friday, according to Judge. As for Jones’ playing status against the Miami Dolphins, the Giants are leaving the door ajar.
“We’re not going to rule anything out right now,’’ Judge said. “Daniel will be out here for practice with us today, we expect him to practice tomorrow and Friday. We’ll see what he can do. We’ll see how it goes.’’
Jones Preparing as if He Will Play
Jones originally sustained his neck injury on the second play from scrimmage in New York’s Week 12 victory over NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. He proceeded not to miss a single offensive snap on the afternoon, completing 19-of-30 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown, adding 30 yards on the ground and breaking his four-game turnover streak.
“I felt okay during the game, just after the game some soreness,’’ Jones said, “I’m feeling better now. I think it’s just sore. I’m feeling much better today and expect I’ll continue to feel much better.”
Following practice, Jones noted that he was “feeling good, getting better every day,’’ and operating as if he will be under center against Miami come Sunday.
“I’m going through the week preparing to play, listening to the trainers and doctors and my job is to be ready to play,” he proclaimed. “There’s a number of things the trainers and doctors want to see. My focus is to continue to improve and get better and put that in their hands this weekend.’’
Judge Talks Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm
Should Jones not be able to go against Miami, backup Mike Glennon would be expected to take the offensive reins for New York. The nine-year veteran will rotate snaps with Jones during the practice week, per usual, as he stares down the barrel of making what would be his 28th NFL start.
“Every week, Mike’s job is to be prepared if his number is called at any point in time, either before or during the game, he’s ready to go in and run our offense,” Judge said. “We’ll also prepare Daniel to start, as well.”
Beyond Glennon, the Giants added a new face to the quarterback room on Tuesday, signing former Buffalo Bills draft pick Jake Fromm to their 53-man roster. A prolific collegiate signal-caller during his days at the University of Georgia, Fromm has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game — that could very well change come Sunday.
“Yeah, it’s our job to get everyone prepared,” Judge said when asked if it was realistic to expect Fromm to suit up against the Dolphins. “He’s signed, he’s on our 53-man roster right now. It’s our job to get him ready. (Quarterbacks Coach) Jerry (Schuplinski) will work with him extra throughout this week, make sure he gets caught up on the vocabulary. This guy comes from an offense where I know he’s handled a lot of multiples. He’s a smart guy. He’s done a good job through college and early in his pro career with the experience he’s had, so we’ll see how it translates over. We’ll get Mike and Daniel ready, and Jake, as well.”
