Giants QB Daniel Jones Sends Message on Injury & Playing Status

On the night of Tuesday, November 30th, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was dealing with a neck injury that was considered “week-to-week” and expected to sideline him for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. Yet, come the following day, Jones trotted onto the practice field as he typically would — because of course he did — for what head coach Joe Judge dubbed “really a normal Wednesday for him.”

Jones was categorized as a limited participant on the team’s injury report and is expected to also practice on both Thursday and Friday, according to Judge. As for Jones’ playing status against the Miami Dolphins, the Giants are leaving the door ajar.

“We’re not going to rule anything out right now,’’ Judge said. “Daniel will be out here for practice with us today, we expect him to practice tomorrow and Friday. We’ll see what he can do. We’ll see how it goes.’’

Jones Preparing as if He Will Play

Jones originally sustained his neck injury on the second play from scrimmage in New York’s Week 12 victory over NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. He proceeded not to miss a single offensive snap on the afternoon, completing 19-of-30 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown, adding 30 yards on the ground and breaking his four-game turnover streak.

“I felt okay during the game, just after the game some soreness,’’ Jones said, “I’m feeling better now. I think it’s just sore. I’m feeling much better today and expect I’ll continue to feel much better.”

Following practice, Jones noted that he was “feeling good, getting better every day,’’ and operating as if he will be under center against Miami come Sunday.

“I’m going through the week preparing to play, listening to the trainers and doctors and my job is to be ready to play,” he proclaimed. “There’s a number of things the trainers and doctors want to see. My focus is to continue to improve and get better and put that in their hands this weekend.’’

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Judge Talks Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm

Should Jones not be able to go against Miami, backup Mike Glennon would be expected to take the offensive reins for New York. The nine-year veteran will rotate snaps with Jones during the practice week, per usual, as he stares down the barrel of making what would be his 28th NFL start.