Daniel Jones in for MVP Leap? Analyst Boldly Likens QB to Star Signal-Caller

Daniel Jones has been quite the punching bag for pundits since the New York Giants shocked many by selecting him sixth-overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Some of the criticism is illegitimate, nothing more than analysts and fans clinging on to their pre-draft assumption of the 24-year-old. However, other critiques are far more warranted, such as his tendency to turn the football over and his inability to shoulder his team into legitimate playoff contention.

Similar criticisms were once bestowed upon the shoulders of Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen. Believed by many to be a reach at No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Allen failed to power his team past the Wild Card round in each of his first two NFL seasons, while his 31 fumbles since entering the league remain second to only Carson Wentz. However, a monster-leap forward in 2020 confirmed Allen’s standing as the Bills’ franchise quarterback. The Wyoming product dazzled, nearly doubling his previous season touchdown output as a passer with 37. He combined for 45 total touchdowns, lost only six fumbles, finished runner-up in MVP voting and powered his Bills to a 13-3 finish with a trip to the conference championship.

Could Jones be in for a similar third-year leap in 2021? Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton clearly sees such an outcome as feasible.

Is Jones the Next Josh Allen?

Ranking young quarterbacks who will take the biggest leap this coming season, Jones topped all but Joe Burrow in Moton’s list to become the “next Josh Allen.” It’s quite evident that the B/R columnist has taken fondly to New York’s reshuffled offensive arsenal, as it clearly played a driving force in Jones’ placement.

Even in a limited role, Barkley’s presence may draw an extra defender in the box, which would open up the passing game. He can also catch out of the backfield. Nonetheless, Jones’ on-field connection with wideout Kenny Golladay will make or break the aerial attack. The two have made an effort to establish some chemistry through the spring, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. ‘The Giants are counting on the addition of Golladay to help Jones make a leap in his third season,’ Duggan wrote. ‘The relationship is in its very early stages, but the first impression was promising.’ Golladay isn’t a silky-smooth route-runner, but he’s going to haul in some acrobatic passes with his wide catch radius. Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and rookie first-rounder Kadarius Toney will round out a high-end wide receiver group. If tight end Evan Engram can stay healthy, Jones would have another big-bodied target (6’3″, 240 lbs) for third-down and red-zone situations. Thus far, he’s missed 14 contests in four seasons. Jones’ stacked pass-catching group gives him the edge over Sam Darnold, who doesn’t have a proven tight end or a clear-cut primary slot receiver following Curtis Samuel’s departure.

Giants All-In on Jones

Despite outside noise, it’s apparent those inside the Giants’ building are quite fond of their quarterback. The vocal support head coach Joe Judge and GM Dave Gettleman have shown Jones throughout recent months speak volumes. The roster moves they’ve made this offseason to supply Jones with an adequate arsenal might be even more telling.

Not only did the team add the aforementioned receiving duo of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, they also took a swing on former No. 9 overall pick John Ross, as well as added the ever-reliable Kyle Rudolph to the mix. Furthermore, they let veteran quarterback Colt McCoy walk this offseason, signing NFL journeyman Mike Glennon to back up Jones — a player highly unlikely to keep Jones looking over his shoulder.

After years of being undersupplied, Jones is now firmly in a situation to prove he is the team’s long-term answer under center. Now it’s up to him to show he’s up for the job.

