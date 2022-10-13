NFL Network Analyst Admits Error After Pushing False Daniel Jones Stat

A prominent NFL Analyst is walking back an on-air statement he made about New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones this week.

Kyle Brandt, host of Good Morning Football on NFL Network, said that Jones’ longest completion this season (in terms of air yards) only traveled 18 yards. It didn’t take long for a Twitter user to fact check Brandt’s claim and prove him wrong.

Hey @KyleBrandt I like you but you were blatantly wrong on your show today lol… Daniel jones had a 60+ yard TD to Sterling Shepard in week 1. Last time I checked that is more than 18 air yards #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/BLVS2CRdwm — Brody (@ItsGiantsSzn) October 12, 2022

“Let’s get into the air yards,” Brandt said on NFL Network. “Inside stats. The longest completion Daniel Jones has had in air yards, meaning how far it traveled down the field. You would not believe it. I was posed this question this morning. I don’t know? 32? It’s 18. Eighteen yards to Richie James.”

The Twitter user (@ItsGiantsSzn) who called out Brandt posted the clip of him saying this alongside a highlight of Jones throwing a 65-yard touchdown to wide receiver Sterling Shepard in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

“Last time I checked that is more than 18 yards,” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Brandt had no choice other than to admit his error.

Damn, missed this one. You’re right. Go g-men. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 12, 2022

“Damn, missed this one,” Brandt wrote in a reply on Twitter. “You’re right. Go G-men”

Daniel Jones’ Best Throw of the 2022 Season

While we’re on the topic, let’s dive a little deeper into that Daniel Jones touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard from Week 1. The researchers who feed NFL Network hosts advanced stats may be trying to retcon this play out of existence, but it’s one of those throws that deserves a lot more attention.

During the broadcast, FOX analyst Mark Sanchez explained why it was such a special moment.

A Daniel Jones throw from Week 1 that traveled farther than 18 air yards pic.twitter.com/Psqaaq8AAa — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) October 13, 2022

“I’m gonna show you where Daniel Jones’ eyes are,” Sanchez said on the FOX broadcast. “He’s gonna have an alert to Sterling Shepard, but really his entire read is on the other side of the field. … I’m telling you guys. You never throw that go ball. Well, I shouldn’t say ‘never.’ … That happens once every five seasons maybe.”

Jones may not be taking a lot of deep shots early this season, but only nine quarterbacks across the NFL have completed a pass longer than this one in 2022.

Darius Slayton May Be Daniel Jones’ Ticket to the Deep Ball

A big reason why Daniel Jones doesn’t have more deep completions this season is his receivers. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been ineffective and injured. Sterling Shepard was lost for the season to a torn ACL in Week 3. Richie James leads the team with 171 receiving yards, and two former practice squad players — David Sills and Marcus Johnson — started for the Giants at wide receiver in Week 5.

One receiver who finally stepped up against the Green Bay Packers in London, however, was fourth-year pro Darius Slayton. Jones completed six passes to Slayton for 79 yards last Sunday. Before Week 5, Slayton had caught just one ball for 11 yards.

Slayton ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine and was a legitimate deep threat his first two years in the league. Although he has dealt with drops lately, he averaged over 15 yards per reception from 2019-20 and could help Jones reestablish the deep threat this year.