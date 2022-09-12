NFL Rating Systems Split on Giants QB Daniel Jones After Week 1

After Sunday’s 21-20 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans, the NFL’s two most popular rating systems are totally split on the performance of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

If you go by traditional passer rating, then Jones had a great outing against the Titans. His 115.9 passer rating ranked fourth among all NFL quarterbacks after Week 1 (not including teams playing on Monday night) — trailing only Patrick Mahomes (144.2), Justin Herbert (129.4) and Kirk Cousins (118.9)

If you go by ESPN’s Total QBR, then Jones had one of the worst weekends of any quarterback. His 25.8 Total QBR ranked 25th out of 30 qualifying quarterbacks. That’s worse than Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (42.1), who had five turnovers, as well as Bears quarterback Justin Fields (42.1), who completed only eight passes.

With the rating systems completely split on Jones, let’s dig into the traditional statistics. Yardage wise, he did not do a lot of damage; 25 different quarterbacks exceeded his 188 passing yards mark in Week 1. He also had two turnovers (one sack, one fumble) and ate five sacks.

Jones didn’t throw the ball a ton on Sunday, but he was efficient when he did let it fly (17 completions on 21 pass attempts). His 81.0 completion percentage trailed only Josh Allen (83.9) in Week 1, and his yards-per-attempt average of 9.0 was behind only Allen (9.6) and Mahomes (9.2).

In addition to his passing, Jones also ran the ball pretty well against the Titans. He finished the game with 25 rushing yards on six carries (4.2 yards per carry), and his best run of the game was a two-yard bootleg scramble that converted a 4th-and-1 on the game-winning drive.

Jones’ actual performance in Week 1 probably lies somewhere between his 115.9 passer rating and his 25.8 Total QBR, when you consider the traditional statistics plus the eye test.

Daniel Jones’ Best Throw From Week 1

Daniel Jones’ best throw in the win over the Titans was a 65-yard touchdown bomb to wide receiver Sterling Shepard. On the surface it looks like a busted coverage by Tennessee’s defense, but listen to former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez break down the play.

"That happens once every five seasons MAYBE" Listen to Mark Sanchez break down Daniel Jones' best throw from Week 1 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Psqaaq82KC — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) September 12, 2022

“His entire read is on the other side of the field,” Sanchez said during the FOX broadcast. “I’m telling you guys, you never throw that go ball. Well, I shouldn’t say never. … The fact that Daniel Jones alerted that right there, that happens once every five seasons maybe.”

Jones didn’t take a lot of big risks on Sunday, but his ability to recognize this opportunity in real time and capitalize was a major reason why his team came out on top.

Daniel Jones’ Worst Throw From Week 1

Just like his best throw, there’s very little competition for Daniel Jones’ worst throw from Week 1. It was his fourth-quarter interception in the end zone.

Titans INT! Amani Hooker jumps the route in the end zone ‼️ @amanihooker37 📺: #NYGvsTEN on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/z4k2UMB2UG pic.twitter.com/t5wIYAhvsW — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Jones was looking for Saquon Barkley on this play, but the back-shoulder throw was well-covered and intercepted by Titans safety Amani Hooker. Giants head coach Brian Daboll appeared to chew out Jones on the sideline after this turnover.

Brian Daboll didn’t look happy with Daniel Jones after the interception. And he shouldn’t be. pic.twitter.com/0NWOSYLDSA — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) September 11, 2022

This turnover could have easily cost New York the game, but Jones bounced back and led a 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive on the next Giants possession.

Jones may have played well enough to get the win, but his overall performance in Week 1 had its flaws and did little to sway his fans/critics one way or the other moving forward.