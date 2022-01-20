Giants Predicted to Replace QB Daniel Jones With Former NFL MVP

The New York Giants have a bevy of questions to answer this offseason, with one of the most pressing involving whether or not it’s time to upgrade at quarterback.

Current Giants QB Daniel Jones has spent the last three years as the starter but has never led the team to an above .500 record. In fact, the times New York has been above water in the win/loss column heading into any game of any season during the last three campaigns is each time they opened Week 1 with a record of 0-0.

Jones already survived one coaching change, when former head coach Pat Shurmur was replaced by Joe Judge, who Giants ownership just dismissed this offseason. It is rare for any young signal caller without a track record of success to survive the end of one change of coaching leadership, let alone two, and it’s unclear whether Jones will make it to and/or through a third.

Perhaps the development of most consequence is that the man behind selecting Jones with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, former general manager Dave Gettleman, was also relieved of his duties following the team’s 4-13 effort this season.

Jones’ allies are getting chewed up by all the losing in New York, and it’s only a matter of time before he falls victim to it, as well. Whether Jones keeps his starting job to begin 2022 will be closely tied to three factors: who the Giants hire as general manager, who that general manager decides to bring in as head coach, and what quarterbacks who represent a potential upgrade over Jones might be available this offseason.

Analyst Predicts Falcons QB Matt Ryan Will Land With Giants in 2022

Ian Wharton, of Complex, broke down the list of potential quarterback shuffling in the NFL this offseason as part of an article published on Friday, January 14.

One full section was dedicated to the idea that Matt Ryan, the former MVP signal caller for the Atlanta Falcons, would work out and be an upgrade in New York despite a down season. A second part of the consideration is the salary cap situation, while Wharton noted a third element is a new leadership regime taking control of the Giants. The fourth factor to consider is a weak quarterback draft class in 2022.

[Ryan] had been able to compensate for what has never been a great arm earlier in his career. At 36, it’s highly concerning that his touchdown rate dropped to 3.6 percent of his attempts while his yards per attempt is only 7.1. Interested teams must convince themselves their situation will be more advantageous and Ryan will flourish in a different role. They might be correct considering the Falcons’ lack of consistent running game, defense, and receiving threats. Pittsburgh, New York Giants, Washington, Carolina, and Denver would all improve with Ryan. Despite his massive $48 million cap hit, only $16.25 million would be paid by his new team since bonuses are accelerated and paid by the trading team. That makes him one of few veterans the Giants, in particular, can afford. Their new staff should avoid playing Daniel Jones at all costs in order to protect themselves, but the team has a limited pathway to even reach $30 million in cap space. That rules out all impactful starters except Ryan, Baker Mayfield, and Jimmy Garoppolo. It also makes more sense for the Giants to avoid taking a rookie quarterback in a weak class. A smart strategy for New York might be to trade down from the No. 7 spot, acquire more assets, then use some of their new assets in a move for Ryan. This would limit the sting of giving up a top-10 pick while the Falcons get useful ammunition to chase a replacement in 2022 or 2023.

Jones’ Talent Has Not Translated To Wins In New York

Someone analyzing generously could perhaps convince themselves that Jones has not been a total bust since becoming a member of the Giants.

The athletic young quarterback has thrown for nearly 8,400 yards with a 45 TDs and 29 INTs in 37 games started, per Pro Football Reference. He’s also rushed the ball for 1,000 yards and 5 TDs on 5.8 yards per carry. Those numbers aren’t exactly setting the world on fire, but they don’t paint a picture of total incompetence, either.

The incompetence in New York has been reserved for the front office and the coaching staff, which have made poor decisions around Jones time and again. There’s also been some bad luck, with the demise of Pro-Bowl running back Saquon Barkley following an ACL injury early in his career as just one of several examples.

But all told, Jones’ performances simply haven’t translated into winning on the field. He’s got a record of 12-25 in those 37 games as a starter and it’s been a half decade since Giants fans saw any light at the end of this losing tunnel.

Absent being able to provide the fan base that light with Jones under center, the new GM and head coach are obligated to inject the football situation in New York with some much needed hope. A change at quarterback might accomplish that. Running Jones out for a fourth season as the starter with no viable backup plan, however, almost certainly will not.