Daniel Jones Has Message for Cross-Town Rival, Jets QB Zach Wilson

Turning 24 years old on Thursday, Daniel Jones has quickly gone from young gun to veteran presence in the Giants‘ locker room since the organization decided to pull the trigger on him with the No. 6 overall back in 2019. Now embarking on his third NFL season, Jones is not only the longest-tenured signal-caller on the Giants’ roster, but the longest-tenured signal-caller in all New York football.

Following the New York Jets‘ decision to move off of three-year starter Sam Darnold this offseason, the Giants’ intra-city rival has undergone a massive youth movement under center. To replace Darnold, Gang Green opted to use the second-overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft to nab BYU’s Zach Wilson. Beyond the rookie, the Jets have a pair of former Day 3 picks in James Morgan and Mike White — each of whom has zero professional snaps under their belt.

In conclusion, it’s safe to assume Wilson will be baptized by fire this season. The 21-year-old will be tasked with the ever-daunting job of revitalizing a team in the midst of a long-term rut (just one winning season since 2011), all while playing under the microscope of the biggest media market in the country — both of which Jones has learned a thing or two about over his two-plus years in New York.

Jones Shares Advice With Wilson

Speaking to reporters following Giants’ OTAs, the birthday boy was asked if he had any advice for his new Jets counterpart. Here’s what Jones had to say.

“Get used to doing media and talking to you guys,” Jones said humourlessly, adding “I don’t know Zach, but he certainly looks like a talented guy. I’m sure he’ll do great — I’m pulling for him.”

Jones’ Work Ethic Earns Coach Judge’s Praise

Another tip Wilson can take from Jones is the way he carries himself on and off the football field. Remember, Jones was not handpicked by head coach Joe Judge. He was instead a carryover from the previous regime — a highly unusual practice in today’s NFL. However, Jones’ continued growth and leadership traits have quickly turned Judge into one of the quarterback’s most prominent supporters.