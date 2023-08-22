Giants’ Potential Starter ‘Has Looked a Step Slow’ in Injury Comeback

Bobby Okereke has one starting inside linebacker spot for the New York Giants all to himself, but the position next to him remains unfilled. There are two obvious in-house candidates to play alongside Okereke, but one “has looked a step slow” since coming back from a torn ACL that wrecked his rookie season in 2022.

Darrian Beavers is battling Micah McFadden to start, but things aren’t going well, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic: “Entering camp, the expectation was that Darrian Beavers would claim the starting spot next to Okereke. But the 2022 sixth-round pick has looked a step slow in his return from a torn ACL.”

Beavers’ struggles could be offset by McFadden making the job his own, but Duggan noted how the fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft “was a healthy scratch in last season’s playoffs.”

The void next to Okereke, created by Jarrad Davis undergoing season-ending knee surgery, is perhaps the only obvious weakness on an otherwise loaded Giants defense. Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale needs to get it right, especially since he has a versatile role in mind for Okereke.

It would help if Beavers can make the grade quickly and remove the need for the Giants to delve into free agency, where there are two viable veterans for the role.

Second-Year Pro Under Pressure to Step Up

Beavers didn’t play a down as a rookie, but he had been “making a case for an increased role” before injury struck against the Cincinnati Bengals in preseason, per John Fennelly of Giants Wire.

Positive showings a year ago made a lasting impression on the Giants. Beavers was tipped “to get a run at starting again” this year by Associated Press reporter Tom Canavan (h/t USA Today Sports).

Making the most of a second opportunity requires Beavers to get onto the field and thrive. While Duggan hasn’t been wowed, Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View highlighted how well Beavers held up during the 21-19 win over the Carolina Panthers in preseason on Friday, August 18.

Pleased to see Darrian Beavers moving around again Here are some impressive fits from Beavers, as well as the screen tackle pic.twitter.com/AhrTAUxfkD — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 20, 2023

Falato not only showcased “some impressive” run fits from Beavers. He also included how well the former Bearcats standout performed in space to stifle the passing game.

This kind of range is what Martindale needs from the read and react players in his 3-4 defense. There’s more pressure on the player next to Okereke because the Giants are expecting a lot from the ex-Indianapolis Colts starter they gave $40 million to, with $22 million guaranteed, in free agency.

He may not be the last free-agent linebacker to sign with Big Blue this offseason.

Giants Have Options on Veteran Market

Beavers and McFadden need to up their respective games because the Giants have options outside the team. This veteran market is still home to more than a few capable and established inside linebackers.

The Giants have already met with four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, “but no deal is imminent,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Giants hosted FA LB Anthony Barr today, source said, but no deal is imminent. He also recently visited the #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2023

It’s surprising the Giants let Barr leave without a contract, because the 31-year-old is versatile enough to play inside or on the edge. Barr also has 18.5 career sacks to his credit, making him a useful fit for Martindale’s creative and aggressive blitz-heavy schemes.

Kyle Van Noy is another established ‘backer who shares similar qualities with Barr. A two-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, Van Noy has been named a player the Giants should target.

Either Barr or Van Noy would fit what the Giants want from their starter next to Okereke. Namely, “a stout linebacker to play the Mike position, which will free up Okereke to play in space more at their Dime position,” per Duggan.

Clearly defined responsibilities could help an inexperienced player like Beavers take the step up the Giants need. Yet if he continues to appear sluggish, general manager Joe Schoen will have little choice but to find a proven alternative to Beavers from the market.