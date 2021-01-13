Giants Among Favorites to Swing Deal for Pro Bowl Quarterback

Last week we touched on a hypothetical trade that former Super Bowl Champion Lawrence Tynes tossed out, offering to sell the farm in order to bring quarterback Deshaun Watson to New York.
While still a long shot, momentum regarding a potential Watson-Texans divorce has since strengthened and rumored landing spots have begun to emerge.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen recently floated a potential blockbuster deal that would send Watson to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for last year’s No. 5 overall pick, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Other glaring suitors for the Texans signal-caller look to be the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. The latter of which notably passed on Watson in favor of Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Yet, they are far from alone.
Odds: Giants Among Favorites to Land Watson
Numerous quarterback-needy franchises would certainly welcome a player of Watson’s caliber and according to Vegas, the Giants are among those said franchises.
Big Blue checks in tied for the 12th-best odds to acquire Watson via trade, per BetOnline.ag’s latest betting odds:
- Dolphins +200
- Patriots +350
- Jets +400
- Bears +550
- Colts +600
- 49ers +1000
- Football Team +1000
- Eagles +1200
- Lions +1800
- Saints +2000
- Steelers +2000
- Giants +3300
- Falcons +3300
Interestingly enough, New York is among three NFC East teams in these odds, alongside the likes of the Washington Football Team (+1000) and the Philadelphia Eagles (+1200). This, further highlighting just how devastating the quarterback play has been in the division of late.
With that said, the Giants have not shown any indication they are ready to move on from soon-to-be third-year pro, Daniel Jones. If anything, head coach Joe Judge has been more vocal than ever in his support of the former No. 6 overall pick.
“There’s a lot of things you look at him and say, hey, this guy gives us confidence going forward with him because we know he’s going to be prepared,” Judge said of Jones during a WFAN appearance on Tuesday. “We know he’s going to compete, and we’ve seen improvement from him.”
Andre Johnson Calls for Watson to Demand Trade
The Texans are a mess at the moment. They have no head coach, a first-time general manager, and a disgruntled quarterback who is just one year removed from inking a $156 million deal. Fresh off a disappointing 4-12 record, Houston has now missed the playoffs in two of the last four years and is littered with glaring holes throughout their roster.
While Watson may ultimately opt to stomach the turmoil and do his best to lead the Texans out of mediocrity, franchise legend Andre Johnson believes the quarterback should put his foot down and force his way out of town.
“If I’m Deshaun Watson I will stand my ground,” Johnson stated on Twitter. “The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”
The question is, could Watson do as Johnson recommended and force a trade to greener pastures? While chances may be slim, especially with today’s CBA, there is still a possibility.
“Watson represents an example of player empowerment like we see in the NBA,” a longtime NFL exec told The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “Because he has enough money in the bank, he can say, ‘No, you are going to do it the way I want to do it or else you do not have me.’ This is presuming he believes the DeAndre Hopkins trade and other moves were irrational, and the GM was hired in a ridiculous way, and his feelings are heartfelt. If those things are true, he can absolutely get traded where he wants to get traded, because of his no-trade clause.”
