Giants Among Favorites to Swing Deal for Pro Bowl Quarterback

Last week we touched on a hypothetical trade that former Super Bowl Champion Lawrence Tynes tossed out, offering to sell the farm in order to bring quarterback Deshaun Watson to New York.

While still a long shot, momentum regarding a potential Watson-Texans divorce has since strengthened and rumored landing spots have begun to emerge.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen recently floated a potential blockbuster deal that would send Watson to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for last year’s No. 5 overall pick, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Other glaring suitors for the Texans signal-caller look to be the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. The latter of which notably passed on Watson in favor of Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Yet, they are far from alone.

Odds: Giants Among Favorites to Land Watson

Numerous quarterback-needy franchises would certainly welcome a player of Watson’s caliber and according to Vegas, the Giants are among those said franchises.

Big Blue checks in tied for the 12th-best odds to acquire Watson via trade, per BetOnline.ag’s latest betting odds:

Dolphins +200

Patriots +350

Jets +400

Bears +550

Colts +600

49ers +1000

Football Team +1000

Eagles +1200

Lions +1800

Saints +2000

Steelers +2000

Giants +3300

Falcons +3300

Interestingly enough, New York is among three NFC East teams in these odds, alongside the likes of the Washington Football Team (+1000) and the Philadelphia Eagles (+1200). This, further highlighting just how devastating the quarterback play has been in the division of late.

With that said, the Giants have not shown any indication they are ready to move on from soon-to-be third-year pro, Daniel Jones. If anything, head coach Joe Judge has been more vocal than ever in his support of the former No. 6 overall pick.

“There’s a lot of things you look at him and say, hey, this guy gives us confidence going forward with him because we know he’s going to be prepared,” Judge said of Jones during a WFAN appearance on Tuesday. “We know he’s going to compete, and we’ve seen improvement from him.”

Andre Johnson Calls for Watson to Demand Trade