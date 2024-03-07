Giants Especially ‘High On’ Specific QB Prospect in NFL Draft: Insider

Ever since the NFL combine, there has been more and more smoke surrounding the New York Giants spending their 2024 first-round pick on a quarterback — but which prospect are head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen targeting if they go this route in April?

On March 7, SNY insider Connor Hughes shed some light on the latest rookie QB buzz based on what he’s been hearing. Three names were mentioned by the reporter, including one favorite.

“It became very clear in Indianapolis that Schoen is ready to draft his guy — either at No. 6, or by trading up,” Hughes informed. Adding: “Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are the two I heard linked to New York the most.”

This is not huge news to any Big Blue supporter, but the next statement from Hughes was much more telling.

“Maye, specifically, they’re high on,” the SNY insider stated boldly. However, he did note that “the Giants’ only hope of landing [Maye or Daniels] is if the [New England] Patriots pivot away from the quarterbacks and take phenom [wide receiver] Marvin Harrison Jr. third overall” — setting up a potential trade up with the Arizona Cardinals.

Giants Could Pivot to J.J. McCarthy if Drake Maye & Jayden Daniels Are off the Board

So, while Maye might be the apple of Schoen and Daboll’s eye, another name Giants fans have been hearing a lot lately is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy should be available at No. 6 overall, and there have been rumors that NYG could jump on the draft riser and national champion in round one.

“I’m not sure I’d go this route, but there were more than a few rumblings at the combine tying J.J. McCarthy to the Giants,” Hughes acknowledged after discussing Maye and Daniels. “There’s just nothing about the Michigan quarterback I personally find tantalizing. Those I touched base with were mixed, too — both draft analysis and league personnel.”

Later in the mailbag article, another fan asked Hughes who he believes the Giants would select between McCarthy and wide receivers Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, assuming Maye, Daniels and Harrison are off the board.

The insider responded: “Pre-combine I’d have said Nabers. Post-combine I feel McCarthy.”

Giants Insider Says It’s ‘Obvious’ NYG Looking for Daniel Jones’ Replacement

Hughes did answer one more question on the QB discussion during his Q&A with fans. “After the NFL Combine do you feel the Giants are actively looking for Daniel Jones’ replacement?”

The SNY insider did not hesitate in his answer. “Yes they are,” he replied. “That’s obvious at this point.”

Continuing: “It’s understandable, too. It’s not that the Giants don’t believe Jones can play. He’s a player that, when surrounded with a good supporting cast, can take you into the playoffs. He won’t be the reason the Giants win a Super Bowl, but there is belief he can be the quarterback of a team that gets there.”

“The problem with Jones is his injury history,” Hughes reasoned. “The Giants can’t trust him anymore [after neck issues and a torn ACL].”

He concluded that “this is likely going to be [Schoen’s] only shot to get his guy” drafting inside the top 10 of a strong QB class. “You get the sense he’s going to [draft a quarterback],” Hughes reiterated. “Jones will be on the roster in 2024. He’ll likely be the Giants’ Week 1 starter. He won’t be with them in 2025 and beyond, though.”

It’s become a pretty well-known fact that Big Blue can save $30.5 million by designating Jones as a post-June 1 cut in 2025. They can also release the former first rounder prior to June 1 and shed a helpful $19.395 million. As of now, some sort of 2025 cut still appears to be the plan.