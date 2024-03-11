‘Everyone’ Predicting NFC East Rival to Make ‘Big Push’ for Saquon Barkley

Seeing Saquon Barkley suit up for NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles is a nightmare scenario for the New York Giants. It could come true during 2024 NFL free agency, with “everyone across the league” predicting the Eagles to heavily pursue the two-time Pro-Bowl running back.

Everyone from “teams, coaches, front-office people, agents who don’t represent Saquon Barley are expecting the Philadelphia Eagles to make a big push for him, to possible keep him in the NFC East,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

It sounds like the Eagles know Barkley’s value, even if the Giants don’t. Big Blue has declined to hand the 27-year-old a new, long-term contract for the second offseason in a row.

Running back is a devalued role in the modern NFL, but Barkley is still an elite player at his position. He’s also the most dynamic player on an otherwise pedestrian Giants offense.

Barkley lining up alongside Eagles’ dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and behind a formidable offensive line would only widen the gap between the Giants and their bitterest rivals within the division.

If that happens, Giants general manager Joe Schoen will be left open to a lot of criticism for not even using the franchise tag to keep Barkley around for another season.