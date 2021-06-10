Eli Manning’s Nephew Flaunts ‘Ridiculous’ Arm Talent in Viral Video [LOOK]

Chances are you’ve caught wind that there’s a new Manning on the come-up. The grandson of Archie and the nephew of Eli and Peyton, New Orleans Isidore Newman’s Arch Manning is next up. The five-star prospect and No. 1 overall quarterback in the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite, Manning is arguably the most hyped recruit in recent memory.

Recently spending the weekend at Clemson’s camp, Manning flaunted the type of god-given arm talent that would make any college scout weak in the knees. Unsurprisingly, the 16-year-old stole the show at Death Valley, unloading what SixthYearSports’ Cam Mellor dubbed a “ridiculous” 50-yard touchdown pass to four-star recruit, Matayo Uiagalelei — the younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The clip of Manning’s post-pump deep shot quickly made the rounds on social media. As you could expect, Arch’s uncle Eli, a must-follow on Twitter, chimed in on the video. The New York Giants legend shared this priceless reaction in response to the viral pass:

I taught him that. https://t.co/rrwcm334Gn — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 7, 2021

Pat McAfee Reacts to Manning ‘Slinging the Rock’

Before Pat McAfee took over the internet as your favorite sports talk show host, the two-time Pro Bowler spent three seasons as a teammate of Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts. Now, if his YouTube description is any indication, McAfee is firmly prepared to watch Arch blow Peyton’s Hall of Famer career out of the water.

“I can’t wait to see Arch Manning come into the NFL and break EVERY record that is set in place by his uncle Peyton Manning has set, as well as all the other ones too,” McAfee wrote.

During a recent airing of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee delved deeper into the viral clip, gushing with excitement over Arch’s skillset.

“Videos have surfaced of Arch Manning slinging the rock in one of the swaggiest ways possible at Clemson’s camp,” McAfee said. “Ball spin, ball fake, 50-yard, pinpoint accuracy, tudder (touchdown) in the back of the end-zone. … His form is just immaculate.”





Latest on Manning’s Recruitment

Not that it was much of a question, but Manning’s high school coach, Nelson Stewart, did confirm to The Athletic that the quarterback left Clemson with a scholarship offer.

“I spoke with [Arch’s] dad, and I think it went great,” Stewart said. “I think it went as well as it could go. They were able to get a really nice tour of all of the facilities. I’m glad that it seems like he threw really well, which I thought he would. I think it’s great that he got to work directly with coach Swinney.”

Clemson is simply the latest in a laundry list of Power Five programs interested in Manning, who is set to visit Texas, SMU, Alabama and Georgia over the next month. With that said, 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong believes the Tigers have “set the tone” for the quarterback’s recruitment.

I think that Clemson set the tone for what a visit school and football program should look like to Arch Manning. This is a young man who’s been on some college campuses in the past. He’s been to Ole Miss, of course. He’s participated in some team activities with Isidore Newman over at LSU. But this was his first ever college visit as a prospect because of the pandemic, obviously. He goes to Clemson and I think him and his family had an outstanding experience. They were on campus for about 26 hours, and it was action-packed.

