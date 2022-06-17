Eli Manning To Executive Produce Children’s Animated Show

He’s got two Super Bowls, but can he nab a second Emmy?

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, fresh off winning a Sports Emmy for ESPN’s Manningcast, is expanding his television career. Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter reports Manning will executive produce an upcoming children’s animated show, “centered on a shy quarterback with a secret power — a magic arm — who leads a team of unlikely players from all backgrounds through heroic adventures as they experience a variety of sports themes including teamwork, confidence and overcoming fears”

Manning will reportedly voice a supporter character on the show as well. The program, which will come from Headline Studio, has yet to be picked up by a streaming platform or television network. The two-time Super Bowl MVP has set his sights on the world of television recently, with the aforementioned Emmy Award-winning Manningcast, along with another ESPN program Eli’s Places, and the Eli Manning Show, which is made in conjunction with the Giants.

The 41-year-old had nothing but positive things to say about his upcoming project and his television career in general, stating “I’ve enjoyed working in television over the past year. In exploring more opportunities to use sports as a lens to tell stories, I’m excited to partner with Headline Studio on a children’s animation series that is close to my heart,” said Manning. “As a father of four young kids, and as someone who works with children in the causes I support, I’m looking forward to developing a show that is as fun as it is inspirational.”

MetLife Stadium To Host World Cup

MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants since 2010 has hosted a number of prominent events, but nothing like what’s coming in four years. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, 16 host cities were named for the event this past week. Among them was New York/New Jersey and MetLife Stadium.

The other host cities in the United States include Dallas (AT&T Stadium), Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium), Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field), and Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium), with 11 NFL Stadiums included. The 1994 FIFA World Cup, which was held in the United States, featured games at Giants Stadium. That edition remains the most attended World Cup ever with 3.6 million fans attending matches all across the country. While a host stadium for the final match has yet to be announced, the allure of New York City could mean the 82,500-seat stadium could be a favorite. The ’94 final was held at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

Ex-Giants OL Finds New Team

Center Jonotthan Harrison, who spent last season on the Giants’ practice squad before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, has signed with the Atlanta Falcons. The 30-year-old originally signed with the Giants in February of last year, but never saw regular-season action. After going undrafted in 2016, Harrison signed with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played 44 games in three seasons. He later played three seasons with the Jets before his lone season with the Giants.