Giants Had Day 3 Draft Pick ‘Ranked Highly’

The New York Giants will think they got a steal on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft when running back Eric Gray came off the board in the fifth round, 172nd overall, much to the surprise of the team.

Gray was somebody the Giants “ranked highly,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who also noted how “there was serious uncertainty he would be available at this point in the fifth.”

Eric Gray a RB the Giants had their eyes on throughout the process. Had him ranked highly. There was serious uncertainty he would be available at this point in the fifth.

Finding great value in the later rounds is a bonus for any franchise in any draft, but this pick could be doubly important for the Giants. Gray will join a running back depth chart where star man Saquon Barkley is yet to sign his franchise tag to play this season.

Barkley isn’t the only back on the Giants’ roster facing an uncertain future. His backup Matt Breida has returned, but only on a one-year deal, while Gary Brightwell is out of contract in 2025.

The short-term investments the Giants have made at the position means Gray has a chance to play himself into an important role as a rookie. His chances will increase if he proves to be the steal the Giants think they got.

Giants Got RB at Least a Round Earlier Than Expected

Getting Gray 37 picks into the fifth round wasn’t the only way the Giants found the player later than expected. The 23-year-old was also “projected as a third/fourth-round pick” by Dane Brugler of The Athletic (h/t Dan Duggan, Giants beat reporter for The Athletic).

Here's scouting report on Gray, who he projected as a third/fourth-round pick:

Brugler’s description of Gray as a “balanced, agile runner with darting quickness and steady pass-catching skills” hints at what the Giants like about the player. Gray used those traits to rush for 1,366 yards, along with catching 33 passes as a senior for Oklahoma in 2022.

Gray’s core qualities as a runner include the “low center of gravity” Brugler mentioned, as well as natural elusiveness. He showcased both attributes on this touchdown run to introduce himself to Sooners teammates back in 2021.

TOUCHDOWN! Eric Gray shakes a defender, finds pay dirt for the 19-yard touchdown run.

Gray proved himself a volume runner with 213 carries during his senior year. He also shares a similar physical profile to a pair of runners who played under Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll.

At 5-foot-9 and 206 pounds, Gray compares favorably to 5-foot-7, 203-pounder Devin Singletary, along with Zack Moss, who stands 5-foot-9 and weights 205 pounds. Singletary and Moss played for Daboll when the latter was offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

Daboll’s offenses in Buffalo never has a workhorse like Barkley in the backfield. Bringing No. 26 back, at least for another season, is the best-case scenario, but the Giants have given themselves the means to adopt a committee approach without him if necessary.

Saquon Barkley Doubt Puts 5th-Round RB in Play

Barkley isn’t willing to sign the tag, meaning he’s unlikely to attend voluntary workouts, according to Newsday’s Kim Jones.

I'm told Saquon Barkley will not be signing the franchise tag & therefore will not be eligible to participate when the #NYG offseason program begins Monday.

Not having their most talented player on offense available for the official start of the offseason program is awkward for the Giants. It’s a crucial year for everybody involved, not least Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones, who was given a four-year contract worth $160 million this year.

Jones defied expectations largely because Barkley carried the load by setting career-high marks with 295 carries and 1,312 yards last season. Defenses loaded the box to stop Barkley, and that attention opened throwing lanes for Jones and gave him quicker reads.

Take away Barkley’s threat and the onus will be on Jones to carry a pass-first offense. Fortunately, the Giants have made several moves to give Jones more targets, including signing wide receiver Parris Campbell in free agency, trading for tight end Darren Waller and drafting Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt in Round 3.

The new faces will help Jones, but keeping Barkley should still be the priority, even though bridging the gap between what he wants and what the Giants are prepared to pay won’t be easy. Not when SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes reported the team offered Barkley “$12.5-$13 million annually” during last season, but the player “wanted near $16 million — Christian McCaffrey money.”

It’s going to take a while for this situation to be resolved, so the Giants need Gray to prove a steal in the short term.