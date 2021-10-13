Giants’ Evan Engram Punched in the Face by Cowboys Starter: Report

Turns out Kadarius Toney wasn’t the only one throwing haymakers in Week 5. According to the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard, Cowboys starting safety Jayron Kearse also got in on the action. During handshakes following Dallas’ 44-20 victory, Kearse reportedly punched Giants tight end Evan Engram in the face.

The Daily News says FOX executives deferred to the league for video of the incident. The NFL then referred to NFL Films, who, per a league spokesman, claimed NFL Films employees checked and found no video of the incident.

Video evidence or not, Engram confirmed that he was indeed punched by Kearse while speaking to The Daily News on Wednesday, October 13th.

“I walked up on him. He walked up on me kinda, saying some stuff. He threw the punch,” Engram said. “We had some guys there that separated us, so it was kind of boom, boom.”

Engram Clowns Kearse for Punch

As for how Engram maintained his cool during the situation without retaliating, the tight end had a pretty simple reply. Engram claimed Kearse hit him with a “little baby punch” via Leonard: