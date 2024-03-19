Giants Cautioned After Insider’s Evan Neal Update

The New York Giants could be putting into motion the early stages of a position change involving first-round offensive tackle Evan Neal.

On the March 15 episode of the “Breaking Big Blue” podcast, ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan relayed that he has “heard that the Giants had talked with Evan Neal’s team a little bit about playing left guard.”

This update comes after Big Blue signed a capable right tackle in Jermaine Eluemunor — although the incoming veteran is also versatile enough to play guard.

Most Giants fans would welcome a position change from Neal if it translated on the field. Having said that, there are two ways to go about making this switch, and New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy cautioned against one of them.

Giants Warned Not to Split Evan Neal’s Reps Between Tackle & Guard

During a March 18 interview spot with the “NY Giants Rush” podcast, Dunleavy was asked about Raanan’s update on Neal and whether or not Big Blue would have the youngster put all his focus into one position at Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and training camp. Instead of juggling reps at right tackle and left guard throughout the same spring and summer.

This fear appeared to strike a chord with Dunleavy.

“I totally agree,” the media member responded. “I’m against [Neal splitting reps between tackle and guard].”

He went on to admit that he likes the idea of Neal playing left guard full-time, being that he had a lot of success at left tackle in college. “You could sell it to him as — we’re putting you back on the left side,” Dunleavy noted before explaining what he would do when it comes to Neal.

“To answer your question… I would play him at right tackle in training camp and I’d move Eluemunor — who has some guard flexibility — I’d let him move [back and forth] between guard and tackle. He’s a veteran, he knows how to do it,” the reporter outlined. “If Neal looks good at right tackle, then Eluemunor [starts at] guard. And if Neal looks terrible at tackle, then Eluemunor plays tackle and Josh Ezeudu or Justin Pugh or whoever’s on the team plays guard.”

“I would not mess with Neal [moving around],” Dunleavy warned. “I would let him play tackle and if he loses the job, then he goes to guard [full-time as a backup].”

This plan would take pride out of the equation for Neal — who once stated that he “stepped out of the womb” as an offensive tackle. If he wins the job, it’s his. If he doesn’t, it’s Eluemunor’s.

And as a side, Dunleavy’s suggestion would also allow free agent acquisition Jon Runyan to start at left guard — his natural position. Unlike Neal, Eluemunor could alternate between right tackle and right guard throughout OTAs and camp, freeing up left guard for Runyan.

Jermaine Eluemunor Is Very Happy to Be a Giant

Neal can learn a lot from Eluemunor as a blocker, but he should also take note of the veteran’s interactions with the fanbase. Since the news of his signing on March 11, Eluemunor has become a quick fan favorite because of his general excitement to be a Giant.

“The first football game I ever watched ? [Miami] Dolphins Vs Giants [at] Wembley Stadium in 2007,” the offensive lineman’s first post read. “Fast forward 17 Years later I get the opportunity to suit up and play for the team that made me want to play this game. Grateful is an understatement 💙”

On March 12, he voiced: “Woke up this morning and it finally hit me that I get to play for the freaking Giants. Man I’m so damn excited to put that beautiful blue helmet on 💙 Can’t wait!”

Followed by another post that said: “You know who else is going to look freaking amazing in that Giants Blue 72 jersey? My daughter 🥺💙 I’m so excited man I’m sorry I just can’t wait!”

Finally, Eluemunor explained that there are two reasons for his excitement on March 13:

“1. It’s the freaking Giants who wouldn’t want to play for one of the biggest most well known teams in the world and 2. It’s the Freaking New York Giants. Hope that answers y’all’s questions, see you all soon!”

Considering Neal insulted the same fanbase just last year, perhaps Eluemunor can take the 23-year-old under his wing in more ways than one.