Giants Fall to 0-3; Lose 3 Key Starters to Injury

The New York Giants needed to beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but instead, they dropped to 0-3 on the season.

And to make matters worse, they lost three key starters to injury. First, it was linebacker Blake Martinez, the heart and soul of the defense, who went down with a non-contact knee injury and was ruled out for the game in the first quarter.

Then, it was wide receiver Darius Slayton, who exited the game with a hamstring injury. But that wasn’t all of the Giants’ injury woes.

They lost another wideout in Sterling Shepard to a hamstring issue as well. Shepard was seen grabbing his hamstring in the first half, before heading to the locker room. He was then ruled out for the rest of the game shortly thereafter.

For Martinez, head coach Joe Judge was hoping that his injury wasn’t serious.

“Hopefully, it’s not serious,” Judge told reporters. “Blake’s obviously a key part of our team. He’s a leader. He’s a hard worker. He’s a tough dude.”

As for Slayton and Shepard, Judge was also optimistic that this duo could bounce back soon.

“Hopefully, it’s a quick turnaround for both those guys,” Judge said. “They’re obviously integral parts of our offense. I was pleased to see some other guys step up.”

Regardless of whether others step up, this trio of starters are crucial to the Giants’ success, and depending on how much time they miss, New York is going to need to find production elsewhere should these players endure a prolonged stint on the shelf.

Manning’s Day Spoiled

On the day of Eli Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony, the Giants couldn’t even pull out a victory for their former future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Manning was inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor on Sunday, officially retiring his No. 10, meaning it will never be worn again in franchise history.

“Being a part of the New York Giants organization has been one of the great joys of my life,” Manning told the crowd earlier today.

Manning was introduced by his former center and close friend Shaun O’Hara, as well as co-owner John Mara.

However, the Giants fell to the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 17-14 to drop to 0-3. And despite the special day for Manning, it doesn’t change the fact that the Giants have gotten off to another rough start to the season.

Mara Not Greeted Well

Speaking of co-owner John Mara, Giants fans greeted him with boos during Manning’s ceremony at halftime.

And rightfully so. In the last four seasons, the Giants have gone an abysmal 18-49, which is the worst mark in the NFL during this span. The Giants are also the only team in the league, who haven’t had a winning record during any week since 2017.

As far as the boos go, Mara was fully understanding as to where they were coming from.

“I would boo, too. We’re 0-2 and down at half,” Mara told reporters following the ceremony.

Following Mara’s comments, the Giants ultimately fell to 0-3 for the second straight year. And they now have a tough schedule ahead, facing the Saints, Cowboys, Rams, Panthers, Chiefs, Raiders and Buccaneers lying ahead.

