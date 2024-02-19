Giants Pushed to Correct 2023 Mistake With ‘Well-Rounded’ Signing

The New York Giants have roster needs on both sides of the football in 2024, and one sneaky weakness is still outside linebacker — or edge rusher.

Big Blue got very little from their OLBs in 2023 outside of former first rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux. And they didn’t do much to fortify the position last spring.

The Athletic’s NYG insider Dan Duggan urged the Giants to correct that error with a reasonable signing in free agency during his 10-step plan for the offseason on February 19: Miami Dolphins veteran Andrew Van Ginkel.

“The Giants didn’t address their pass rush last offseason, which was a mistake,” Duggan stated honestly. “Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari battled injuries again and was unproductive when in the lineup. Kayvon Thibodeaux had 11.5 sacks, but he was inconsistent and his workload was too heavy.”

While the beat reporter is against spending big money on a pass rusher this cycle, he did note that he believes “the Giants should add an edge rusher to complement Thibodeaux and accommodate a better rotation.”

“Van Ginkel is an intriguing option as a well-rounded outside linebacker,” Duggan voiced. “The 28-year-old tallied six sacks last season and 53 pressures, which were the 29th-most in the league. Van Ginkel can also cover, which is required of outside linebackers in new coordinator Shane Bowen’s defense.”

Dolphins Likely to Let Andrew Van Ginkel Walk in 2024 NFL Free Agency

For starters, the cap-strapped Dolphins have much bigger fish to fry than Van Ginkel — a productive former fifth-round selection that has spent his entire career in Miami (42 starts and 73 appearances since 2019).

The Fins are currently almost $52 million over the cap heading into the new league year, meaning they need to shed salary over the next few weeks to get themselves even. Miami will surely look to retain a few of their key free agents, but Van Ginkel is not expected to be one of them coming off a bounce back campaign in 2023.

So, Van Ginkel should be available, but what’s his price tag and can the Giants afford it?

“PFF projected a two-year, $13 million contract for Van Ginkel,” Duggan relayed in his article. “That’s a fair rate for a No. 2 edge rusher with upside.”

Slotting in across from Thibodeaux, Van Ginkel would provide a helpful veteran presence. Although it’s fair to mention that the Dolphins edge defender has never registered more than 6.0 sacks or nine tackles for a loss in a single season.

Giants’ Azeez Ojulari Entering Make-or-Break Season in 2024

Ojulari, a 2021 second rounder out of Georgia, got off to a nice start to his NFL career with 8.0 sacks and 42 quarterback pressures over 17 rookie appearances. Since then, it’s been a downhill trajectory for the pass rusher.

In 2022, Ojulari dipped to 5.5 sacks and 20 QB pressures over seven appearances — which was efficient considering his availability issues. Year three was the worst of both worlds, however.

In just 11 appearances last season, Ojulari had a career-low 2.5 sacks with 25 QB pressures. His missed tackle rate also ballooned up to the 17.5-18.5% range the past two campaigns according to Pro Football Focus.

With a new defensive coordinator in place and his rookie contract coming to an end in 2025, it’s not exactly a stretch to call this a make-or-break year for the Giants youngster.

First, Ojulari must stay healthy. If he’s able to do that, he’ll have to prove that he’s worthy of a second contract next offseason.