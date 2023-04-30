Giants UDFA Tracker: Big Blue Adds Ex-Syracuse QB To Roster

The New York Giants’ new rookie class is still taking shape.

New York added Oklahoma running back Eric Gray with its fifth-round pick, Old Dominion defensive back Tre Hawkins with its sixth-round pick, and Oregon defensive tackle Jordon Riley and Houston safety Gervarrius Owens with its two seventh round picks on day three of the 2023 NFL draft.

Those selections brought Big Blue’s draft pick total to seven after active first, second, and third rounds. But general manager Joe Schoen isn’t finished adding rookies to the roster who can help the team win in 2023 and beyond.

Here’s a running tracker of the players the Giants are adding as undrafted rookie free agents (UDFAs) — and how they might fit on the team:

Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito

Big Blue is bringing in a third quarterback.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, they’re adding Illinois QB Tommy DeVito as a UDFA.

Devito last played in Champagne, Ill., but he’s familiar with the state of New York. The former Elite 11 quarterback transferred from Syracuse in 2022.

Here’s the scouting report on DeVito, courtesy of Pro Football Network’s Ian Valentino:

DeVito impressed at various times in his career, including his breakout 2019 campaign and again in 2022 with Illinois. He’s not a gifted athlete who does any one thing tremendously well. However, he takes care of the ball without being overly cautious and plays with confidence, and those two things have value when combined.

Michigan cornerback Gemon Green

Green is heading to Big Blue’s secondary, according to TheWolverineOn3’s Clayton Sayfie.

He could be a contributor early, according to this scouting report from Maize & Brew’s Daniel Plocher:

“By the time he left in 2022, Gemon Green was the most experienced corner on the team seeing 24 starts in 42 career games in the maize and blue. Green has great size for the position and has knowledge of several packages. At Michigan’s Pro Day, he ran a 4.53 40-yard dash, a little slow for the position. Maybe Green will hear his name called somewhere in the 7th round, but I suspect he will be a UDFA somewhere.”

Ole Miss linebacker Troy Brown

Brown started his career at the University of Central Michigan.

He’ll extend that career in East Rutherford after two years at Ole Miss, according to TheScore’s Jordan Schultz.

Brown has good speed and footwork despite a “somewhat undersized (frame) for the prototypical NFL linebacker,” according to this scouting report from LWOS’ Patrick Sheehan.

“What will intrigue teams about (Brown) is his ability to get around the edge quickly and efficiently to get into the backfield to make a play on either the ball carrier or the quarterback. He has good transitional footwork and plays a stellar defense, especially against the run. He does not get tangled up with his blockers for extended durations and has exceptional hands that allow him to fight through blockers in order to make a play on the ball carrier.”

Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson

Johnson’s production must’ve stood out to the Giants as a UDFA.

Johnson recorded 273 tackles, including 22.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his time in Toledo. He also added one interception, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and nine pass breakups in 57 career games.

Those stats helped earn Johnson a $175,000 guaranteed contract, according to tNFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Here’s what he’ll bring to Big Blue’s linebacking corps, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline:

“Productive run-defending LB who showed improvement in his game the past four years. Quick diagnosing plays, stacks well against the run, and squares into ball handlers. Stays with assignments, has a burst to the action, and takes proper angles. Sifts through the trash getting to the ball handler, moves well laterally, and chases the action out to the flanks. Easily changes direction and gets into space to make the play. Fluid pedaling in reverse and shows ability in zone coverage.”

West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton

New York didn’t get a first-round wideout in 2023.

But Ford-Wheaton fits the speedy profile they were going for with third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. And as an added bonus, the former Mountaineer is 6-foot-4.

His signing was first reported by ESPN Giants writer Jordan Raanan. Here’s what the Giants are getting in their new UDFA receiver, according to NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

“Ford-Wheaton is a big, long wideout specializing in downfield jump-ball victories. He’s a high-riser with an above-average wingspan, but he rarely slips past press coverage easily and fails to separate like he should relative to the blazing speed he showed at the NFL Scouting Combine. He’s a raw route runner with tight hips and a lack of attention to detail that allows defenders to anticipate breaks and contest his catches on a regular basis. Ford-Wheaton has the size and hand strength to post victories on 50-50 throws, but he will need to prove he can consistently play to his athletic ability.”

Pittsburgh defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado

Baldonado gives Big Blue another option on the edge.

The All-ACC ex-Panther joins the Giants as a UDFA, according to TheScore’s Jordan Schultz.

