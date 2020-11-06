‘Wide Belief’ Giants Will Bench Disgruntled Playmaker: Report

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was told to stay away from the team’s facility on Wednesday following a slew of varying outbursts from not only him but his wife as well. Fast forward a few days, and it appears that the Giants are not yet done disciplining the 11-year veteran.

“It is possible that Giants WR Golden Tate won’t play Sunday, or won’t start as part of discipline from his incidents over the past week,” SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano tweeted on Friday. This sentiment was later reiterated by Sleeper Wire, who claimed that there is a “wide belief” Tate gets benched.

While speaking to members of the media ahead of Friday’s practice, Giants’ head coach Joe Judge was unwilling to commit to Tate’s status for Sunday’s game against Washington. He did, however, acknowledge that a decision must be made regarding the disgruntled wide receiver and will be made within the coming days.

“We still have an entire day of practice to go through today. We’ll evaluate everything and make decisions on the back end of today of what we’re going to do going through the weekend,” Judge said. “I’m going to discuss a lot of possibilities today after practice.”

Tate Delegated to Scout Team?

After being excused from Wednesday’s practice, Tate returned on Thursday, having been designated as a full participant in each of the past two sessions. With that said, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted that Tate did a lot of “standing and watching” during the open portion of Thursday’s practice.

Furthermore, Raanan shared this gem on Friday, where Tate was spotted at practice donning a red No. 17 jersey, seemingly simulating Washington wideout Terry McLaurin on the scout team.

Golden Tate, with 112 career starts on his resume, spending this Friday on the scout team playing Washington WR Terry McLaurin. pic.twitter.com/OMPo7FDaOQ — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 6, 2020

Judge brushed off Tate’s presence on the scout team as typical practice among all Giants players.

“All of our players play with the scout team at some point or another. We have limited numbers, so everyone rotates on through. In addition to that, we have practice squad players that work in with our ones as well. With limited numbers out there, we roll guys as much as possible. Especially on a day like Thursday, which is a heavy passing day for us. It’s third down, it’s some red area, it’s two-minute. We roll all of our skill players equally on both sides,” Judge said.

Tate notably shouted, “throw me the ball” at cameras following his spectacular last-second touchdown against the Buccaneers. He was also spotted liking tweets calling for his release from the Giants.

The team’s leader in targets a season ago, Tate has seemingly become an afterthought under the new coaching regime in New York. Through seven games, the ex-Notre Dame standout has hauled in 22 of his 29 targets for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Giants do indeed park Tate on the bench for Sunday’s game, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan expects UDFA rookie Austin Mack to serve as the team’s third wide receiver, alongside Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard.

Recently claimed wideout Dante Pettis is not eligible to join the team until next week due to COVID-19 protocols.

