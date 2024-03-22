Giants Make U-Turn About Receiver Who’s a Daniel Jones Favorite: Report

The New York Giants are bringing back one of Daniel Jones’ go-to receivers, Isaiah Hodgins. He agreed terms with the team on Thursday, March 21, despite previous reports the Giants would not tender the restricted free-agent wideout.

Hodgins’ return is “pending a physical,” according to Dan Salomone of Giants.com. The same source also reported the Giants agreed terms with offensive lineman Matt Nelson, who started two games at right tackle for the Detroit Lions last season.

Nelson is a depth signing up front, but Hodgins’ return is a significant move for Jones. It gives a beleaguered quarterback recovering from a torn ACL a familiar and trusted target.

Isaiah Hodgins’ Return Good News for Daniel Jones

The Giants weren’t expected to re-sign Hodgins, but Jones will be glad the Giants changed their minds. They connected for 351 yards and four touchdowns during the business end of the ’22 campaign.

Those contributions helped Jones enjoy a career year en route to elevating the Giants into the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Jones consistently looked Hodgins’ way because the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder offered a big-body target who could win between the hashmarks and on the outside.

Hodgins showed those skills when he snagged this deep pass against the Minnesota Vikings, highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Isaiah Hodgins BIG catch from Daniel Jones! pic.twitter.com/vj6sIQS9Bz — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 24, 2022

Jones needs a receiver who can make plays outside the numbers if he’s ever going to elevate his game. The Giants need him to after handing him a contract worth $160 million last offseason.

Getting Jones back up to speed will require more than attacking the perimeter. It will also demand creating quick throws over the middle.

Hodgins proved adept in this area on plays like this slant route against the Indianapolis Colts, broken down by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Plays like this disappeared in 2023, when Hodgins was limited to just 21 catches from 33 targets. His dip in production can be attributed, at least in part, to Jones being limited to a mere six starts because of injuries.

Jones targeted Hodgins 14 times during his first five games before a neck problem against the Miami Dolphins first put the quarterback on the shelf. Hodgins never got more than four targets in any game after Week 5.

He may only be a depth option behind the likes of Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson, but Hodgins will still have value for Jones and the Giants if he stays healthy.

Quality depth is something the Giants are still searching for in the trenches.

Matt Nelson Will Get Chance for Key Backup Role

Like Hodgins, Nelson’s deal is also pending a physical. If he passes, he’s likely to get the chance to earn a key role as a swing backup.

The job description fits a converted defensive end who Salomone noted made “14 starts in 43 appearances” for the Lions. Those starts include a career-high 11 in 2021.

Taking a low-cost flier on a versatile lineman is a smart move, even after the Giants already added to their options in the trenches. Newcomer Jermaine Eluemunor can play both tackle spots, while fellow arrival Jon Runyan Jr. looks like a lock to start at guard.

Add in left tackle Andrew Thomas and center John Michael Schmitz, and the Giants have the makings of a much-improved starting unit. Depth is a concern, though, particularly after tackle Matt Peart left for the Denver Broncos in free agency.

The Giants need credible options all over the roster following last season’s 6-11 finish. Retaining Hodgins and signing Nelson are necessary first steps.