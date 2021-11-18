Teammate Reveals Giants are Changing Former 1st Rounder’s Position

Wilson Transitioning to Guard

Getting a look at Wilson at guard isn’t all that far-fetched. Many scouts have long believed that playing inside would prove to be the best spot for Wilson in the pros, allowing the 6-foot-7-inch, 330-pounder to better take advantage of his massive frame and delegate some of his spotty footwork and tight hips while playing on the edge.

Got to see Isaiah Wilson up close from today’s media viewing area. He was in the group of young players and because of that received more personal attention from the coaches.

I don’t know how it ends up, but he’s clearly working at it + reshaping his body in the process. #giants pic.twitter.com/ttc2jDfRUo — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) November 9, 2021

It also makes sense from the pure makeup of New York’s current offensive line. Shane Lemieux, the team’s projected starting left guard heading into the year, has missed the entirety of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon. Putting aside the fact that Lemieux’s gritty playstyle overshadowed some murky performances in his rookie campaign, Lemieux could easily — alongside Billy Price — factor into the center position moving forward with Nick Gates’ future up in the air.

At right guard, Will Hernandez has put together a rather solid season but will be a free agent this offseason. Chances are, the Giants will have their work cut out for them if they hope to retain him. Still just 26 years old and a second-round pedigree to boast, it’s easy to see an offensive-line needy team overpaying for Hernandez’s services.

Joe Judge: Giants Have ‘Long-Term Plans’ for Wilson

Wilson undoubtedly remains a developmental product. There’s a strong possibility he doesn’t see the field for the Giants until 2023 — if ever. With that said, head coach Joe Judge didn’t rule out the possibility that Wilson could have his number called upon in the near future.

“I think we have long-term plans for this guy in terms of where we see this guy being able to help in the future. However, in terms of this year, he’s made a lot of progress and if the situation arises and the opportunity comes up, we’re getting him ready to go ahead and help us,” Judge said of Wilson.

Wilson still has a long way to go, but as of now, things appear to be rather optimistic regarding a player who could theoretically factor into Big Blue’s long-term plans along their offensive line.