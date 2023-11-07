Giants Make Move at QB Amid Tyrod Taylor Injury, Add Backfield Depth

Quarterback has become a problem position for the New York Giants thanks to injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. The Giants made one move to cover the latter being on injured reserve by signing Jacob Eason to the practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Another QB move: Giants are signing former Panthers/49ers/Seahawks/Colts QB Jacob Eason to their practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2023

Eason, a veteran of four NFL teams, had worked out for the Giants earlier on Tuesday, November 7. The Giants obviously liked what they saw, but Eason wasn’t the only acquisition on a busy day at MetLife Stadium.

There’s a newcomer in the backfield after undrafted fee agent Hassan Hall was also added to the practice squad. As Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported, Hall “was in for a workout three weeks ago.”

The Giants are signing RB Hassan Hall to their practice squad today, per source. Undrafted rookie out of Louisville/Georgia Tech. He was in for a workout three weeks ago. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 7, 2023

Moves like this increase depth at key positions for a 2-7 team looking for any way to cover injuries and possibly reverse fortunes on the field. Hall enters a running back rotation headlined by Saquon Barkley, but with Gary Brightwell on IR.

The situation is murkier at quarterback, where Taylor is still dealing with a rib problem that will keep him out at least until after the Giants’ bye in Week 13.

It rules Taylor out of the backup picture that also includes Matt Barkley, a passer well known to head coach Brian Daboll.

Jacob Eason a Possible Solution While Tyrod Taylor’s Sidelined

Jones tearing his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 came on the heels of Taylor suffering damaged ribs against the New York Jets. Both injuries have wrecked Daboll’s plans at football’s most important position.

Eason becomes the latest try it and see option for the Giants. They’ve signed the 25-year-old based on a limited sample size because the former fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft has played in just two games in the pros, per Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan.

Eason has appeared in 2 career games. Healthy #Giants QBs: Tommy DeVito

Matt Barkley

Jacob Eason https://t.co/Ti9aCziM60 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 7, 2023

The list of healthy quarterbacks at Daboll’s disposal explains this move. Tommy DeVito is another rookie who went undrafted. He’s also averaged a mere 6.4 yards per completion, taken eight sacks and thrown a pair of interceptions in the two appearances he’s made this season.

DeVito’s struggles could prompt Daboll to turn to Barkley. The latter knows Daboll’s playbook, having spent three seasons working together with the Buffalo Bills.

Inside knowledge could help Barkley see the field before this season’s done, but Eason possesses some intriguing physical qualities Daboll will want to keep in mind. Qualities like a 6-foot-6, 231-pound frame and a strong arm that helped him throw 39 touchdowns at the collegiate level.

The Giants need to keep their options open, especially since Daboll “could not commit to Tyrod Taylor (rib cage) returning this season,” per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Brian Daboll could not commit to Tyrod Taylor (rib cage) returning this season, #Giants. He is on IR for at least 3 more games — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 6, 2023

Adding one more option at running back is further proof the Giants are having to paper over too many cracks during a miserable season.

Giants Still Shuffling Deck at Running Back

Barkley has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season, but he’s been handling a heavy workload since returning against the Bills in Week 6. Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have given Barkley more than 20 carries in three of his four games post-injury.

The trend will surely continue given the team’s issues at quarterback, so it makes sense for the Giants to reassess the cover for Barkley. Matt Breida is a steady veteran, but he needs help, with rookie Eric Gray and Brightwell both on IR.

The search for depth runners led to a tryout for ex-Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns back Jordan Wilkins, per KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

#Giants worked out former #Colts and #Browns running back Jordan Wilkins today, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2023

Wilkins didn’t get the nod, despite 208 carries and 41 catches during five years in the NFL. Hall doesn’t offer the same experience, but he did amass 1,299 yards on the ground in four seasons at Louisville.

More important is Hall’s familiarity returning kicks. He returned 104 kickoffs at Louisville and Georgia Tech, scoring two touchdowns in the process.

Return duties have been a major issues for the Giants, with Gray struggling to come to terms with the responsibility. If Hall can get on the field for special teams, he’ll justify his signing.