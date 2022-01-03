Giants to Have New Starting QB in Season Finale: Report

Following starting quarterback Daniel Jones’ season-ending neck injury, the New York Giants have been forced to roll with backups Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm, who have been disastrous.

First, it was Glennon, who led the team to a dismal 0-3 record in December. As a result, Fromm relieved him of his duties, but struggled immensely in his first career NFL start in Week 16. That’s when New York went back to their initial No. 2 quarterback in Glennon.

Now, they will have to lean on Fromm once again in their season finale against the Washington Football Team on January 9, but not by choice.

On Monday, January 3, head coach Joe Judge announced that Glennon suffered a left wrist injury on Sunday that will require season-ending surgery.

Joe Judge says Mike Glennon hurt his wrist yesterday. Will require surgery and he will miss Week 18. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 3, 2022

Glennon went winless in four starts this season, posting an ugly 53.9% completion rate, four touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 790 yards passing. He also had six fumbles, losing three of them in the process as well.

In what was likely Glennon’s final game as a Giant, he went 4-for-11 (36.36% completion rate) with 24 yards passing, two interceptions and two lost fumbles in an embarrassing 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Giants signed Glennon to a one-year, $1.35 million contract in March of 2021 to serve as Jones’ primary backup this year. Glennon, 32, has spent nine seasons in the NFL with a total of six teams in the Buccaneers, Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, Jaguars and Giants.

Can Fromm Bounce Back?

In what is about to be his second start in the pros, Fromm will hope to make up for what was a rough performance against the Eagles on December 26.

Fromm went just 6-of-17 with a 35.29% completion rate and 25 yards passing to go along with an interception and fumble. The Giants replaced Fromm with Glennon after just 40 snaps in a 34-10 loss to the Eagles.

Fromm, 23, was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants signed him off the Bills’ practice squad on November 30 after Jones went down with a neck injury.

The Georgia Bulldogs’ product was impressive in his first taste of NFL action when he took over for Glennon on the final drive in a 21-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on December 19. During this relief appearance, Fromm went 6-for-12 with 82 yards passing, which was the driving factor in the Giants’ decision to start him the following week. However, this play did not carryover, as Fromm could not capitalize in Philadelphia.

QB Depth

With Glennon done for the year and Fromm in line to start, the Giants only have one other remaining healthy quarterback and that’s practice squad signal caller Brian Lewerke

Lewerke went undrafted in 2020 and was waived by the New England Patriots prior to the regular season. He then spent time in The Spring League, before the Giants signed him on August 16, 2021.

Lewerke was waived two weeks later, but re-signed with the Giants’ practice squad where he has resided for the first 17 weeks of the regular season.

The 25-year-old was Michigan State’s starting quarterback from 2017-2019, and finished his collegiate career as the school’s all-time leader in scrimmage yards.