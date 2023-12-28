Jalin Hyatt Responds to Lack of Targets With Giants

He knows it’s not personal, but Jalin Hyatt can’t hide his disappointment about his lack of usage for the New York Giants. The rookie wide receiver didn’t get a single target against the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day.

Hyatt told reporters, “We’re all competitors. To me, I feel like I didn’t help the team.” He went on to say “you can look at it two ways. You can either be down and pout and just, you know, have a bad week. Or you can come back this week and still prepare the same and still be ready for the opportunities.”

Hyatt’s making all the right noises, despite the obvious frustration at not being more involved. The Giants traded up with the Los Angeles Rams to select Hyatt 73rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft to add a true field-stretcher to an otherwise pedestrian passing game.

While there have been flashes of Hyatt’s talent for the big play, those glimpses have been few and far between. Perhaps things will change now Tyrod Taylor is returning to the lineup as starting quarterback.

Giants Haven’t Used Jalin Hyatt Enough

Hyatt is a legitimate burner capable of taking the top off of a defense in any moment. It’s a game-changing skill the Giants haven’t used enough.

What’s more frustrating is that when they have called his number, Hyatt has lived up to the billing for the Giants. Like when he snatched this 41-yard catch against the New England Patriots in Week 12, per Sports 24/7.

Burning the Pats for five receptions for 109 yards represented a breakout game for Hyatt. Yet, he’s been targeted just six times in three games since, per Pro Football Reference. That’s a bizarre lack of usage for the receiver who has averaged a team-leading 18.1 yards per catch.

A carousel at quarterback that’s seen Daniel Jones, Taylor and Tommy DeVito start hasn’t helped Hyatt’s development. Fortunately, Taylor has arguably been the most successful of the three passers at getting Hyatt involved.

Tyrod Taylor’s Return Will Help Jalin Hyatt

Head coach Brian Daboll has benched DeVito and is turning back to Taylor for Week 17’s game against the Rams. It means the Giants will have a signal-caller with the arm strength to take more vertical strikes.

Taylor has paced all Giants’ quarterbacks by averaging 6.8 yards per attempt and 11 yards per completion. The 34-year-old’s willingness to take deep shots can only be good for Hyatt.

This duo showcased exciting potential when Taylor found Hyatt for 42 yards against the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Making Hyatt a more regular threat opponents can’t ignore is vital for transforming the Giants’ offense. Defenses keeping safeties deep will present lighter boxes for running back Saquon Barkley to attack, while also creating room between the numbers for tight end Darren Waller.

It’s how things should have worked with Hyatt from Day 1 this season. Instead, Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka find themselves still searching for ways to unleash their most explosive playmaker at the skill positions.

The final two games of the season should be a testing ground for what Hyatt can look like with an increased workload. Then Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen can focus on drafting a standout wide receiver, somebody like Florida State’s Keon Coleman, to pair with their primary deep threat.