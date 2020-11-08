Janoris Jenkins Tries to Slam Daniel Jones & Giants, Fails Miserably

His facts may be off, but Janoris Jenkins’ message was clear. The now-New Orleans Saints cornerback is not a major believer in his former teammate Daniel Jones. Oh, and his former employers, the New York Giants? Yeah, not the biggest fan of them either.

The former Giants Pro Bowler posted a photo on Snapchat of Jones putting on his best Eli face during New York’s 25-23 Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jenkins used the photo, which was shared by Giants Today on Twitter, to take an attempted jab at the quarterback as well as the Giants’ decision-makers, a jab which certainly missed the mark.

“A duke QB over Lamar. N wonder y they can’t win …LMMFAO,” Jenkins captioned the photo, insinuating the Giants blundered away the opportunity to select the league’s reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, in favor of Jones. Problem is, the players come from two different draft classes.

Janoris Jenkins taking his stab at the #Giants 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPznTMqzWL — Giants Today (@NYGToday) November 3, 2020

Jackson was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the same draft class in which the Giants acquired running back Saquon Barkley (No. 2 overall). It wasn’t until the next year’s draft that the Giants drafted Jones, using the No. 6 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft to secure the Duke product.

These are facts that Jenkins should mostly know, and is likely aware of, considering that he spent the majority of the 2019 season as teammates with Jones during the quarterback’s rookie season. Jenkins appeared in 13 games with New York a season ago, before being waived for not only directing a slur towards a fan on Twitter, but then doubling down on his take.

Jenkins originally signed a five-year, $62.5 million ($28.8 million guaranteed) deal with the Giants back in 2016. The initial return on investment was brilliant for New York. Jenkins played arguably the best football of any cornerback in the league that season, in return earning his first and only Pro Bowl berth of his career.

Now 32 years old, Jenkins has started all five of his game appearances this season with the New Orleans Saints, collecting 27 total tackles, two passes defended and one interception.

Daniel Jones on Eliminating Turnovers

Despite Jenkins’ misfire from a detail perspective, it is fair game to question Jones’ play thus far in his sophomore campaign. The quarterback tossed another two interceptions in his most recent outing, pushing his turnover total to 13 over the first eight games of the season.

Following the team’s loss to the Buccaneers, Jones addressed “preventing costly mistakes”:

I think that’s certainly what I have to do is those situations. When you’re out there competing and playing hard, you have to be able to understand that part of the game and understand when it’s over. I have to do a lot better job there. I think the message is to understand when it’s not there and to get the ball out of my hand to make sure that I am preventing the big mistakes. The communication is clear. The coaching is clear. I’ve got to do a better job applying it.

