Giants Tipped to Draft Dual-Threat QB, Despite Tommy DeVito’s Success

The 2023 NFL season has turned into the Tommy DeVito show for the New York Giants, but the popular undrafted free agent’s emergence won’t stop the team selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 draft.

DeVito has won three-straight games, but The 33rd Team’s Connor Livesay still believes the Giants use a top-10 pick on Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. Livesay thinks “Daniels makes a ton of sense for Brian Daboll and the New York Giants offense, and he has pulled away from the others in the QB3 race.”

While Livesay has Daniels going to the Giants fifth overall, Tankathon has Big Blue picking eighth. Exact position is no matter because Livesay noted “since being announced as the Heisman winner on Dec. 9, the opinions on Daniels and his 2024 NFL Draft stock are all over the place.”

The Giants are moving away from the top-five picks after Week 14’s 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. It was a victory inspired by some late-game heroics from DeVito, who has responded brilliantly to Brian Daboll’s coaching.

He’s playing well, but the young passer who’s gone from practice squad member to burgeoning star may not get his chance to be the future. There’s also the not-so small matter of Daniel Jones’ status and his four-year, $160-million contract, once he returns from a torn ACL.

Jayden Daniels Perfect for Giants

Livesay’s point about Daniels being suited to the offense the Giants operate is a good one. The fit is based on the LSU’s star’s dual-threat skills.

Daniels is a gifted runner who would find a home in the schemes called by Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and QBs coach Shea Tierney. All three have excelled simplifying their offense for a running QB.

Jones amassed 708 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground a season ago. Many of those gains and scores came on designed runs, things Daniels is already comfortable executing.

The 22-year-old showcased his wheels on read-option plays with this memorable 85-yard touchdown scamper against Florida.

There is no better player in the country than Jayden Daniels. 85 yards TO THE HOUSE. The moment. pic.twitter.com/e0ug9gYr1E — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023

Daniels has posted an incredible 1,135 rushing yards for the Tigers this season, per Sports Reference. He would give Daboll the best dual-threat athlete he’s had at football’s most important position since he developed Josh Allen into a Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills.

While Daniels would soon make game-breaking plays for the Giants’ QB-centric running game, there’s more to his game than mobility. The arm talent is obvious thanks to a flair for striking vertically.

As PFF College detailed, Daniels led the nation in completion rate, touchdowns and passer rating on throws of 20-plus yards.

Jayden Daniels on 20+ Yard Throws this season: 🐯 63% Completion Rate (1st)

🐯 22 Touchdowns (1st)

🐯 0 Interceptions

🐯 146.8 Passer Rating (1st) pic.twitter.com/cvuCvDd7Bj — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 8, 2023

Attacking defenses deep has been a problem for the Giants with Jones playing quarterback. He led a passing game that generated a league-low 28 completions of 20-plus yards last season.

Things have improved since DeVito took the reins during Week 9’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Throwing long is how DeVito has exposed Jones’ biggest weakness.

DeVito has shown the Giants what’s possible with a more dynamic passer at the helm, but that may not be enough to convince the team not to draft a signal-caller with a premium pick.

Giants Should Temper Expectations for Tommy DeVito

At present, DeVito is a feel-good story who has breathed life into what was a lost season. Yet, these stories have a habit of not lasting long.

It’s why Daboll is smart to take things week to week with the new sensation. The coach was only moved far enough by DeVito’s performance against the Packers to say the rookie “earned the right to play today, earned the right to play next week. The kid’s doing a good job,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Erring on the side of caution with DeVito’s status moving forward makes sense. Especially since the Giants are still far from a powerhouse offensively, despite the DeVito-inspired winning streak.

Instead, the Giants are now merely second from last in yards per game, according to Raanan.

The Giants are no longer the 32nd-ranked offense. That honor now belongs to the … Jets! YPG

31. Giants 267.0

32. Jets 266.8 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 12, 2023

The Giants are winning in spite of their new quarterback as much as because of him. It’s why Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen can’t give DeVito the reins when there are so many talented passer available at the top end of the draft.