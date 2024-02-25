Giants an Option for Former Patriots QB Familiar With Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are still relying on Daniel Jones at quarterback, but they could use a proven backup. It’s a role Jimmy Garoppolo could handle, especially given his familiarity with Daboll from their days with the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo is expected to be released by the Las Vegas Raiders, ahead of serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. The Giants have been named among the best options for Garoppolo by Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Tafur believes Garoppolo would give the Giants a capable QB2 “who knows Brian Daboll from their days together with the Patriots.” However, Tafur also sounded a note of caution that “this one only makes sense if you don’t believe in Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and Tommy DeVito.”

Relying on Tommy DeVito again is a possibility, since veteran backup Tyrod Taylor is set to enter 2024 NFL free agency. Provided Daboll believes fan favorite DeVito, who went from practice-squad obscurity to folk hero last season, can still be a competent starter if needed.

If Daboll isn’t convinced, he could view Garoppolo as a credible starter-in-waiting able to enter the lineup if turnovers and injuries continue to blight Jones.

Jimmy Garoppolo to Giants Not as Outlandish as It Seems

While Tafur joked, the idea of Garoppolo landing on the roster for the Giants isn’t so outlandish. Not after he spent four seasons with Daboll in New England. The latter was offensive assistant and tight ends coach, while Garoppolo served as Tom Brady’s deputy from 2013-17.

Garoppolo will know what Daboll expects on offense and how he likes to attack defenses. Daboll will know what Garoppolo can do, while also being aware of the ex-San Francisco 49ers’ signal-caller’s weaknesses.

Those weaknesses are a lack of mobility and erratic accuracy throwing downfield and targeting receivers outside the numbers. Garoppolo’s modest arm strength was summed up by these statistics from ESPN Stats & Info during the 2021 season:

The formula for beating Garoppolo is clear. Clamp down on the shorter routes and force him to push the ball vertically.

His struggles to do the latter only came into greater focus when Brock Purdy replaced him as starter for the 49ers late in the 2022 campaign. As Keegan Agboo of Next Gen Stats detailed, Purdy wasted no time hitting touchdowns outside the numbers.

Brock Purdy now has as many deep TD passes outside the numbers today (2) as Jimmy G has over the last three seasons.https://t.co/V5s23hy2LT — Keegan Abdoo (@KeeganAbdoo) December 11, 2022

Yet, for all the criticism of Garoppolo’s game, he still managed to post a 39-18 record with the 49ers and guided the franchise to the 2020 Super Bowl. Garoppolo also went 2-0 with the Patriots in 2016 on Daboll’s watch.

Signing a consistent winner he knows well would give Daboll some vital insurance at football’s most important position. Insurance an under-pressure Giants regime needs.

Brian Daboll Needs QB Insurance

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen bet big on Jones last season, but the gamble backfired spectacularly. A neck injury and a torn ACL limited Jones to just six starts after signing a four-year contract worth $140 million.

Jones’ season ending early opened the door for DeVito. He responded by guiding the Giants to three wins and setting a record in the process, according to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, citing NFL Research.

DeVito provided a rare highlight in an otherwise dismal, 6-11 season, but trusting him again could be too risky for Daboll. The former Illinois and Syracuse QB had a 12.5 bad-throw percentage and saw seven of his passes batted away, per Pro Football Reference.

Daboll needs an established commodity ready to take the reins if Jones falters again. This is a make or break season for Daboll and Schoen after they rolled the dice on Jones and saw other acquisitions like wide receiver Parris Campbell and tight end Darren Waller flop.

Signing Garoppolo on a team-friendly deal would at least give Daboll a backup he’s comfortable working with if the Giants have to move on from Jones ahead of schedule.