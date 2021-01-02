Joe Judge Voices Input on Giants GM Dave Gettleman

Since Dave Gettleman has taken the helm in New York, the Giants have compiled a disappointing 14-33 record, fourth-worst in the NFL since the beginning of the 2018 season.

Big Blue miraculously enters Week 17 still holding a legitimate chance to punch a ticket to the playoffs for just the second time in nine years. However, currently sitting at 5-10 on the season, this also marks New York’s sixth double-digit losing season over the last seven years, and the third over Gettleman’s reign.

With yet another 10-loss season in the books, many expect Gettleman to book a one-way ticket out of town should the Giants season end on Sunday. Yet, don’t be surprised if that’s not the case, as head coach Joe Judge has seemingly come out and publically backed his GM.

Coach Judge: Dave Gettleman & I Share ‘One Vision’

Judge had nothing but positive things to say about the enigmatic Gettleman when asked about their relationship by reporters on Thursday. The first-year head coach lauded the team’s recent free agent and draft haul, adding that his coaching staff and the front office share “one vision.”

“I’d say the entire building since I’ve been here has had one vision going forward,” Judge said. “I’m very pleased how we came out of last spring in free agency and the draft. I think all of those guys we’ve brought in have contributed to this team, have developed in time, and helped lay a foundation for this team.”

“We have to keep drafting well, we have to keep signing free agents that will build within our not only our culture but our scheme and versatility,” he said. “But, I’d say the cooperation in both aspects, the building has been working together as one and that’s a very positive thing.”

Judge also voiced his enjoyment of working alongside Gettleman in what is their first season together.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Dave the entire year,” Judge said. “We’ve done a lot of good things together. I really enjoyed the process of free agency and the draft. Obviously, we went through training camp, and there was a lot of logistical work we had to do in this particular spring and summer in terms of getting the setups ready for when the team came back.”

“I think everyone is doing a good job right now in terms of understanding where we want to go and pushing in the right direction. There’s been some great coordination and communication with Dave and everyone in personnel in terms of the kinds of players that fit into our systems,” he said.

Gettleman Here to Stay?

The Giants GM has certainly made some questionable roster moves over the years, from backing up the Brink’s truck for an aging left tackle in Nate Solder to banking his future on quarterback Daniel Jones. Yet, other previously highly-debated moves have proven his capability of recognizing talent.

The acquisition of defensive lineman Leonard Williams at last year’s trade deadline has proven to be a beneficial move for New York, as the former No. 6 overall pick has developed into one of the league’s most dominant players at his position. Staying on the defensive side of the ball, free-agent signings such as linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive backs Logan Ryan and James Bradberry look to be homerun additions.

It’s clear that New York has compiled some talented pieces since Gettleman’s arrival. Yet, until that talent begins to translate to wins, his tenure in New York will remain in serious doubt.

