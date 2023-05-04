Joe Schoen Reveals Giants’ Stance on Saquon Barkley’s Future

Joe Schoen has made it clear what the New York Giants want for Saquon Barkley. The star running back has yet to sign his franchise tag, nor has he been offered a new long-term contract, a situation that could change soon based on comments from general manager Schoen.

Speaking during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday, May 4, Schoen said, “Saquon is a very good football player, captain last year. He’s a good locker room guy. I love him. We want him to be here. But you’ve got to have a deal where both parties are happy with where you end up. That’s what we’re going to try to work for and see if we can get something we can both agree on.”

General Manager of the @Giants Joe Schoen wakes up with GMFB to walk through their new rookies, comparing their offseason to the Jets, and Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/irik7qAKiC — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 4, 2023

In terms of a timeframe for getting a deal done, Schoen revealed “at some point over the next couple of days, we’ll circle back up, and we’ll have some conversations as to where we are, where they may be, and see if we can get something done.”

It’s the first truly positive update on Barkley’s status in a while. Taken at face value, Schoen’s words indicate the Giants are determined to avoid a protracted contract saga involving the most talented player on the team.

Solving Saquon Barkley Dilemma Should Be a Priority

Schoen gave quarterback Daniel Jones a new contract and equipped him with pass-catchers like All-Pro tight end Darren Waller, free-agent wide receiver Parris Campbell and rookier burner Jalin Hyatt. All signs point to the Giants gearing up to be more expansive through the air in 2023.

That’s a necessity after the Jones-led passing game produced 28 completions of 20-plus yards last season, the fewest in the league. Yet, while Jones has more weapons, Barkley still figures to be the player who makes this offense tick.

He’s a workhorse on the ground and prolific as a pass-catcher. Those skills made Barkley the focal point of head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s schemes in 2022.

Being the focal point led to a Pro-Bowl year after setting career-high tallies of 295 carries and 1,312 yards. Barkley also rushed for 62 first downs and gained 563 of his yards after contact, per Pro Football Reference.

Saquon Barkley in 2022: ▪️ 1,312 rushing yards (career high)

▪️ 295 attempts (career high)

▪️ 10 rushing touchdowns

▪️ 338 receiving yards

▪️ Pro Bowl

▪️ Scored go-ahead TD in London

▪️ Helped secure @Giants playoff berth @saquon is back. pic.twitter.com/L3UWfp4V6d — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 9, 2023

Those numbers are why Barkley wants to get paid on a par with the top backs in the NFL. He’s worth it, but finding the money is going to be a challenge for Schoen.

Giants Will Struggle to Meet Saquon Barkley’s Demands

Meeting Barkley’s demands would require offering terms similar to the $16 million Christian McCaffrey earns annually with the San Francisco 49ers. Or even the $15 million the New Orleans Saints pay Alvin Kamara.

Both fees are way above the $10.091 million Barkley would earn if he signed the tag. Those salaries are also in excess of what the Giants offered during last season, according to SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes, who reported the team wanted to pay Barkley “$12.5-$13 million annually,” roughly what four-time Pro-Bowler Nick Chubb earns with the Cleveland Browns.

Making a similar offer again won’t be easy when Spotrac.com puts the Giants just $1,815,947 under the salary cap. Schoen also has agreeing a contract extension for All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II near the top of his to-do list.

The numbers don’t add up for Barkley now, but his next contact is more than a numbers issue. Running backs represent a greater risk to get lucrative second contracts because of the greater punishment they take on gamedays.

Barkley’s wear and tear is well documented thanks to ankle and knee injuries that have cost him 21 games since his NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2018. A lengthy injury history makes Schoen’s reticence to offer Barkley the moon understandable, but the player still has the leverage since veteran Matt Breida and 2023 fifth-round draft pick Eric Gray represent the only credible depth at running back.

Expect the Giants to find a way to secure Barkley’s future before he becomes a free agent next year.