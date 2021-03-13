Former Pro Bowler Linked to Giants as Future No. 1 WR, Per Expert

Whether you want to accept it or not, the New York Giants have their quarterback. Both GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge regurgitated this exact notion to reporters earlier this week.

Now that they have their man under center, it’s time to supply him with some much-needed offensive weapons — namely at wideout. Impending free agents such as Kenny Golladay, Corey Davis and Curtis Samuel have been the players most readily associated with the Giants ahead of the new league year’s opening. However, NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund has a different pass-catcher in mind.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Future WR1 for the Giants?

Using an analytics-based perspective to best fit top 2021 NFL free agents to the teams where they would have the greatest impact, Frelund believes JuJu Smith-Schuster should be headed to New York — projecting he could add 1.11 wins to the team’s win total.

“I really wanted to list two teams here, just to show the impact that a slot receiver can have, especially in the red zone. As for Smith-Schuster’s fit with the Giants, eight of his nine touchdowns in 2020 came from the slot (tied for the most, with Travis Kelce, per NGS),” Frelund notes. “New York QBs had a passer rating when targeting the slot of just 82.3 last season, second-lowest in the NFL. On a roster that also boasts a returning Saquon Barkley, Smith-Schuster could easily fulfill the role of a No. 1 WR.”

JuJu Not Expected to Return to Steelers

Both he and the team have made that abundantly clear, even if they’ve yet to formally announce such a move.

Sports Illustrated recently put out an Instagram poll asking if the Smith-Schuster would stay in Pittsburgh. By the look of it, the 24-year-old clearly appears ready to test the free agency market, voting “that’s a negative” on the poll.

Adding to the likely divorce, the Steelers’ own official team website hinted at the wideout not returning to Pittsburgh in 2021.