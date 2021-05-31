Giants ‘Armed With Resources to Pull Off Blockbuster’ for Future HOFer: Analyst

Julio Jones trade rumors have run rampant ever since the Falcons wide receiver publically (unknowingly?) revealed he’s “out” of Atlanta while having an on-air conversation with FS1’s Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. Numerous teams have since been linked to the future Hall of Famer, including a handful of NFC East teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

However, one of the few teams rarely brought up in the chatter is the New York Giants. Yes, they did add big-ticket free-agent Kenny Golladay and first-round pick Kadarius Toney this offseason to help boost their receiving corps. With that said, G-Men HQ’s Matt Lombardo believes the team’s new additions should in no way deter the Giants from making a run at Jones… that is if they’re “serious about contending for Super Bowls.”

While landing Jones may sound like a pipedream to Giants fans, Dave Gettleman’s “Trader Dave” antics in April’s NFL Draft may have actually supplied the franchise with the needed resources to be legitimate players in the Jones sweepstakes — if they so choose to throw their hat in the ring.

“What could help the NY Giants in a pursuit of Jones is the fact that Gettleman was able to acquire an additional first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from the Chicago Bears during a draft weekend trade,” Lombardo wrote. “If the Falcons would accept multiple second-round picks, that would obviously be ideal for the NY Giants, but if Atlanta demands a first-rounder in return, Gettleman is armed with the resources to pull off a blockbuster.”

Jones’ Fit into Giants’ Salary Cap Situation

Of course, every team would like to get their hands on a player of Jones’ talents. Yet, not every team can afford to make such a move. In Big Blue’s case, it would take some roster shuffling and money redistribution in order to stomach Jones’ $15.3 million base salary for this coming season.

Currently, New York bolsters just $4.6 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. While that number does skyrocket to $106.3 million in 2023, that’s before taking into account projected new deals for players such as Saquon Barkley and potentially Daniel Jones. Yet, in the short term, the Giants do have a few routes they can go to free up money quickly.

With June 1st roster cuts around the corner, moving on from veterans such as Will Hernandez, Jabrill Peppers (preferably not) and even Evan Engram are all potential decisions that would save some cash.

“It would absolutely be expensive, and take creativity, but if Julio Jones is truly ‘done’ with the Falcons, Dave Gettleman must absolutely try to pry the elite WR away,” Lombardo proclaimed.

Giants’ ‘Most Dangerous Weapon’

While acquiring Jones would undoubtedly take the Giants’ offense to new heights, the offseason addition of Kenny Golladay has the team’s passing attack already oozing with potential.

Golladay missed 11 games in 2020 due to hip and hamstring injuries with the Lions. Yet, he’s just one season removed from leading the league with 11 receiving touchdowns. Over his four-year professional career, the 27-year-old has amassed 183 receptions for 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. That type of production, stemming from Golladay’s 6-foot-4-inch, 214-pound frame is the reason why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the former third-round pick is hands down New York’s “most dangerous new weapon in 2021.”

Did the Giants pay too much to land Golladay? Sure, four years and $72 million might be expensive for a wideout coming off an injury-plagued season. Still, Golladay is one of the toughest receivers in the league to contain when he’s at 100 percent. The former Northern Illinois standout had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before missing 11 games in 2020. He also led the league with 11 touchdown receptions in 2019. A physical mismatch on the perimeter at 6’4″ and 214 pounds, Golladay is the sort of go-to target that quarterback Daniel Jones has lacked in his pro career. Adding Golladay should benefit both New York’s offense and Jones’ development as a signal-caller.

