Giants Shut Down Injured Rookie, End ‘Rollercoaster Season’: Report

Despite some slight optimism earlier in the day that he could potentially give it a go in the season finale, Kadarius Toney’s rookie campaign has officially come to an end. The New York Giants ruled out the wideout along with two other players for the team’s Week 18 matchup against Washington. Fellow receiver John Ross (knee) and Mike Glennon (left wrist) will also miss the game.
Toney, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, has appeared in just two games since the team’s Week 10 bye. Since his arrival in East Rutherford, the 2021 first-round pick has also been sidelined with numerous other ailments including hamstring, ankle, quad, thumb and oblique injuries, plus multiple stints on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
A Rookie Season Filled With Highs & Lows
The Florida product’s season comes to a halt after just 10 games. Yet, despite extensive time missed, Toney currently ranks second in catches (39) and receiving yards (420) among all Giants skill players — which quite honestly says more about the team’s inept offense than it does about Toney. Still, he had his flashes, most notably a rookie franchise record 189 receiving yards on 10 catches in an October 10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Toney was ejected from that game for throwing a punch at a Dallas defender and never again eclipsed 40 receiving yards in a contest. Over Toney’s final five games of 2021, the wideout amassed a grand total of just 139 receiving yards on 19 receptions. He, like the majority of Giants receivers — cough, cough, Kenny Golladay — failed to find the endzone this season.
Toney’s short tenure with the Giants thus far has been met with its fair share of backlash. From criticism over his social media interactions to clapping back at fans for criticizing his rap career, the list goes on. In the words of the folks at “Talkin’ Giants,” “some exciting moments — but just a roller coaster of a season.”
Golladay Sends Message to Toney
Despite some jaw-dropping highlights, Toney’s transition to the pros has been far from seamless. Battling through injuries and spotty quarterback play, Toney’s production pales in comparison to some of his big-named classmates from the 2021 Draft. Four rookie wideouts have already eclipsed 800 yards receiving this season and three (Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith) have either surpassed or are in striking distance of 1,000 yards.
The aforementioned Kenny Golladay knows a thing or two about 1,000-yard seasons — he has two such campaigns under his belt thus far in his career. However, as this season has shown, he also knows a little something about not living up to expectations.
The big-ticket signee urges Toney to just stay the course and eventually, his talent will seep through.
“He’s been dealing with a lot,” Golladay said of Toney on January 7. “I was a third-rounder, he was a first-rounder, so he already had high expectations. I would just say stay the course. You’re going to have an offseason this year – last year he didn’t really have an offseason. You’re going from training for the Combine straight into rookie minicamp and that whole thing. Just focus on trying to learn his body more and just stay the course.”
