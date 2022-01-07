Giants Shut Down Injured Rookie, End ‘Rollercoaster Season’: Report

Despite some slight optimism earlier in the day that he could potentially give it a go in the season finale, Kadarius Toney’s rookie campaign has officially come to an end. The New York Giants ruled out the wideout along with two other players for the team’s Week 18 matchup against Washington. Fellow receiver John Ross (knee) and Mike Glennon (left wrist) will also miss the game.

Toney, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, has appeared in just two games since the team’s Week 10 bye. Since his arrival in East Rutherford, the 2021 first-round pick has also been sidelined with numerous other ailments including hamstring, ankle, quad, thumb and oblique injuries, plus multiple stints on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

A Rookie Season Filled With Highs & Lows

The Florida product’s season comes to a halt after just 10 games. Yet, despite extensive time missed, Toney currently ranks second in catches (39) and receiving yards (420) among all Giants skill players — which quite honestly says more about the team’s inept offense than it does about Toney. Still, he had his flashes, most notably a rookie franchise record 189 receiving yards on 10 catches in an October 10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Toney was ejected from that game for throwing a punch at a Dallas defender and never again eclipsed 40 receiving yards in a contest. Over Toney’s final five games of 2021, the wideout amassed a grand total of just 139 receiving yards on 19 receptions. He, like the majority of Giants receivers — cough, cough, Kenny Golladay — failed to find the endzone this season.