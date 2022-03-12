Giants Release Former Starting TE; Re-Sign Promising WR

After releasing former two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph on March 2, the New York Giants cut bait with another tight end in Kaden Smith.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Smith was released by the Giants earlier this afternoon due to a failed physical designation.

The Giants have waived TE Kaden Smith with a failed physical designation. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2022

Smith was limited to just nine games in 2021 due to a knee injury. By cutting the 24-year-old, the Giants will clear $2.5 million in salary cap space.

Smith was selected in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After the 49ers waived Smith at the end of his first training camp, the Giants claimed him off waivers shortly thereafter.

The Stanford University product initially showed promise during his rookie season, hauling in 31 receptions for 268 yards and three touchdowns across nine games. However, Smith’s production tapered off in the last two seasons, and now he will be searching for a new home after three years with the Giants.

Following the decision to get rid of both Rudolph and Smith, the last three remaining tight ends on the Giants’ roster are Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann and Rysen John.

Familiar Face The Giants are re-signing wide receiver David Sills, who was set to become an exclusive rights free agent. WR David Sills re-signed with the Giants. He was set to become an exclusive rights free agent. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 11, 2022 Sills, who is close friends with quarterback Daniel Jones, has been with the Giants since September 1, 2019. The big bodied, 6″4 wideout has flashed potential in preseason action, but has only appeared in a total of four games in his NFL career. Last season, Sills caught two receptions for 17 yards for the Giants. The West Virginia University alumnus was initially picked up by the Buffalo Bills after going undrafted in 2019. Sills has yet to make his mark in the pros, but he could get another chance with the Giants if he winds up sticking around on the practice squad or active roster for an additional year.

Another Restructured Deal?

With Giants general manager Joe Schoen scrambling to clear cap space before free agency begins next week, one player that could either get cut or have his deal restructured is linebacker Blake Martinez.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have restructured Martinez’s deal to keep him with the team. However, this report has yet to be confirmed by the Giants or around the league.

LB Blake Martinez has restructured his contract to remain with the #Giants in 2022, per source. Martinez led the league in tackles in 2017 and has been a key staple for the GMen defensively. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2022

Martinez’s contract would count for a salary cap hit of $14.025 million in 2022. He is also coming off a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 3 of last season against the Atlanta Falcons. If the Giants were to cut Martinez, they’d save $8.5 million, but be forced to eat $5.5 million in dead cap.

The Giants signed Martinez to a three-year, $30 million deal prior to the 2020 season. In his first season in New York, Martinez led the team with 151 total tackles, while recording three sacks and nine tackles for a loss.

With Don “Wink” Martindale joining Brian Daboll’s coaching staff as defensive coordinator, a healthy Martinez would be an ideal fit in his aggressive system.

Yesterday, on March 10, the Giants restructured longtime wide receiver Sterling Shepard’s deal. Shepard is recovering from a torn achilles, which he suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in September. Like Shepard, Martinez could be the next Giant to take a pay cut in order to remain with the team.

